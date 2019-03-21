Sydney newcomer snatches up popular hair salon

SHE may be a busy mum of five young children but Alison Tuchel's life has become busier.

Alison is the new owner of Yeppoon's Queen St hairdresser, 10Ten Salon.

Alison bought the business from Jen Bayliss who had it for seven years and will still be working in the salon casually.

An experienced hairdresser, Alison had a salon in Sydney for 13 years.

They moved to the Capricorn Coast last year as a lifestyle change for the family.

They wanted to move to Queensland but found Brisbane and the Gold Coast too busy and came across Yeppoon.

"Yeppoon was a nice quieter area,” Alison said.

The family fell in love with the place and haven't looked back.

The children are aged between one and 10 and there is plenty for them to do.

"I love it, it's so family friendly and even in the last 12 months, the lagoon, the water play area, it suits all of the kids, the skate park ... it's just beautiful,” Alison said.

Yeppoon's 10Ten Salon's new owner Alison Tuchel moved to the region 12 months ago. Vanessa Jarrett

10Ten Salon

New owner

Queen St, Yeppoon

Front parking

Phone 4939 5164

Stockists of Evo, Fabuloso and Olaplex

Hair and beauty services

After working in another salon in Rockhampton, Alison wanted to get back into it and have her own salon again.

She was looking into setting up her own new business just down the road but was hesitant as there was no frontage parking.

Then she came across 10Ten for sale and it all fell into place.

"It's in a good position being so close to the beach, good parking,” Alison said.

As the business and clientele is already established, it has been an easy transition.

"I think because Jen had it I want to just get it off the ground slowly and just run with it,” Alison said.

"I will just make a few changes.”

Compared to her Sydney salon, she has found her Yeppoon clients to be a lot more "relaxed and easygoing”.

"All of the clients I have met so far are welcoming,” Alison said.

As for hairstyles and trends, they aren't as "polished” or high-maintenance.

"I think it's more natural, wash and wear,” she said.

"The humidity is a big fight up here.”

Alison hopes to introduce some beauty services, including microblading.

She also has a Certificate III in Beauty Services.

"I want to try and make it like a one-stop shop,” she said.

"Colour bar where you can sit and relax if need be.”