Sydney on edge as exposure list grows

Rules around masks have been brought back in as the Sydney outbreak grows .Picture: NCA NewsWire / Flavio Brancaleone

Concerns Sydney’s Covid-19 cluster is spreading further out of the city’s eastern suburbs have been confirmed with a list of exposed venues now including suburbs in the west as well as in the Illawarra region.

The list of exposure sites now includes venues at Leichhardt, Castle Hill, Fairy Meadow in the Illawarra, Merrylands and Campbelltown.

It comes after four new cases were flagged by NSW Health officials on Sunday, one of which was already announced and two that will be included in Monday’s numbers.

Sydney’s first case in the outbreak was announced on June 16, a 60-year-old limousine driver who tested positive for the concerning Delta strain. The cluster has since grown to nine.

Authorities have urged all residents to monitor NSW Health’s website for updates.

Birkenhead Point has a number of exposure sites. Picture: supplied

Venue alerts have exploded across Sydney and in nearby regions. Picture: NSW Health

Close contact

NSW Health said on Sunday evening anyone who visited the North Face store at the Birkenhead Point Shopping Centre at Drummoyne from 11.35am to 11.50am on Tuesday, June 15, was considered a close contact of a positive case.

They have been asked to urgently contact the NSW Health hotline on 1800 943 553 as well as get tested and self-isolate for 14 days.

NSW Health earlier in the day issued the same alert for anyone who visited the following venues at the Birkenhead Point Shopping Centre at the following times:

Country Road – June 15, 12.30pm-1pm

Seed – June 15, 12.30pm-1pm

Nike – June 15, 12.50pm-1.15pm

NSW Health also issued an alert for several other venues in Drummoyne, Merrylands, Hurstville, Parramatta, Castle Hill, Baulkham Hills and the Sydney CBD.

The full list of 25 close contact venues of concern can be found here.

chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant has urged residents to monitor the NSW Health website for venue updates. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Flavio Brancaleone

Casual contacts exposure sites:

Anyone who attended any of the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact and must immediately get tested and self-isolate until a negative result is received. Please continue to monitor for symptoms and immediately get tested and isolate if they develop.

CASTLE HILL:

Castle Hill Fitness and Aquatic Centre, 77 Castle Street (inside the Castle Hill RSL club), Saturday, June 12, 8.30am – 9.40am

MERRYLANDS:

Big W – Stockland Merrylands, 191-201 Pitt Street, Monday, June 14, 1.50pm – 2.45pm

Oporto – Food Court – Stockland Merrylands, 191-201 Pitt Street, Monday, June 14, 2.40pm – 3pm

DRUMMOYNE:

Estro – Birkenhead Point Brand Outlet, 19 Roseby Street, Tuesday, June 15, 10.15am – 10.40am

Christensen Copenhagen – Birkenhead Point, Tuesday, June 15, 10.30am – 11am

Maje – Birkenhead Point, Tuesday June 15, 10.45am – 11am

Asics Birkenhead Point, Tuesday June 15, 11.20am – 11.40am

Top Juice – Birkenhead Point Brand Outlet, Tuesday June 15, 11.15am – 11.20am

Bed Bath n Table – Birkenhead Point, Tuesday June 15, 11.30am – 11.40am

Icebreaker – Birkenhead Point, Tuesday June 15, 11.40am – 11.45am

Adairs Birkenhead Point, Tuesday June 15, 11.45am – 11.55am

Aldi Birkenhead Point, Tuesday June 15, 12.35pm – 12.45pm

Priceline Birkenhead Point, Tuesday June 15, 12.40pm – 12.50pm

SYDNEY:

Hero Sushi, 52 Goulburn Street, Tuesday, June 15, 2.30pm – 2.40pm

HURSTVILLE:

Coles, Westfield Hurstville, Corner of Cross Street and Park Road, Saturday, June 19, 6.10pm – 6.30pm

The full list of 56 casual contact venues can be found here.

Masks are now mandatory in all indoor settings, while the masks on public transport rule will be extended to Wollongong and Shellharbour local government areas.



Originally published as Sydney on edge as exposure list grows