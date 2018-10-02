Stars’ stunning broken limb reveal

COOPER Cronk wasn't the only Sydney Roosters star playing through the pain in Sunday night's NRL Grand Final as departing winger Blake Ferguson revealed he played with a broken leg.

Ferguson played a majority of the second half with the injury and the true extent wasn't revealed until after the game.

The big winger arrived at the Roosters' fan day on Monday morning in a moon boot and on crutches after Sydney's 21-6 win over Melbourne.

"He's broken his leg, his fibula," Roosters coach Trent Robinson told AAP.

"It was quite sore but then after the game the longer it went the sorer it got. It went numb and that's when they knew he broke it."

Blake Ferguson steps out with his moon boot.

Ferguson finished the game with 161 metres as he became just the third player in NRL history to pass the 5000 mark in a season.

Bound for Parramatta next year, Ferguson was crucial all year to starting the Roosters' sets with their powerful back three en route to his first premiership ring.

"We are going to talk about Cooper, but again it was Fergo and he didn't care," Robinson said.

"Obviously after the game it was such a big result for all of us, but Fergo has worked really hard for this his whole career.

"He's had ups and downs and it was almost fitting he had something like that and pushed his way through to get the result."

Robinson praised Ferguson's contribution to the club after overcoming behaviour issues earlier in his career, including being charged with indecent assault which saw his departure from Canberra.

Ferguson ran for over 5000m in 2019, running the second half with a broken fibula.

He found a new home at the Roosters and Robinson said he was a big loss for 2019.

"The way Blake commented this year was very much the next game, the next moment, and it was all about the team - there wasn't that selfishness that people can have when they're younger in their career," Robinson said.

"That's what goes into those performances, that's when an injury happens and you go 'what's my job, I'm a winger I can't get replaced, I've got to continue on'.

"It's not just about last night it's about the mentality he had throughout the year and the growth in him as a person.

"Him leaving (for the Eels), it's tough now when you think about it but that's delivering on faith shown in him in a real down period in 2014 when he walked in the doors (at the Roosters) and played in 2015, and it's a fitting end for a guy who's worked hard on his life and his footy."

Robinson also revealed on Monday morning that forward Zane Tetevano had ruptured his bicep, which will require surgery and likely be an issue into the pre- season.

Melbourne Storm prop and New Zealand Test hopeful Nelson Asofa-Solomona's was also seen in a moon boot after aggravating an ankle sprain.

- with AAP