Girl, 15, dies mixing booze and energy drinks

Paris Kamper died after drinking a lethal concoction of energy drinks and alcohol. Picture: Facebook

A TEENAGE girl who sourced an alcoholic recipe online has died after consuming a cocktail of alcohol and energy drinks.

Paris Kamper, 15, was found unconscious at a home at Kenthurst, in Sydney's northwest, on Friday, June 8.

She had reportedly been drinking alone and returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.4, which is eight times over the adult legal driving limit.

Emergency services were called to the home about 9.25pm and transported the girl to The Children's Hospital at Westmead where she died on Monday.

An investigation is underway into the death and a post mortem examination is expected to take place this week.

NSW Police officers have seized items from the scene including a bottle of alcohol and energy drinks.

The Hills Police Area Commander, Superintendent Rob Critchlow, today warned about the risks of underage drinking, and sourcing information online relating to alcohol consumption.

"This investigation is in its infancy but early inquiries indicate this girl sourced an alcoholic drink recipe from an online site, then put that information to the test," Supt Critchlow said.

"Early indications are that she was on her own.

"I cannot state how pointless and tragic and sad and avoidable the death of a 15 year old child, drinking alcohol on their own, is in a place that should be a place of safety."

Supt. Critchlow said Ms Kamper's family were stunned at her death, and that they wanted to warn others about toxic alcohol recipes like the one the teenager had found online.

"She was a lovely young girl, quite a character, quite a free-spirited young girl," he said.

"For this to happen in an unexpected and tragic and catastrophic manner is really damaging for all of us.

"Enough is enough. Dangerous alcohol has to stop."

Supt. Critchlow said he could not "emphasise more strongly the risk of underage and - more importantly -- uninformed alcohol consumption".

"We have a family devastated by the death of their beloved daughter; they have a lot of questions," he said.

"We will endeavour to find answers".

"But our message has to be: do not risk your health experimenting with high-risk information sourced online."

Health experts echoed their message. In a statement, Professor Jackob Najman from the School of Public Health at University of Queensland said this type of drinking behaviour needed to be addresses as an emerging health issue.

"There are a number of Australian studies which point to a relatively common practice for young adults consuming a mixture of alcohol and amphetamines (in particular)," he said.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.