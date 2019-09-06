Menu
Woman, 68, 'sold drugs out of home'

6th Sep 2019 6:16 AM

A 68-year-old woman has been charged with allegedly supplying drugs and possessing a firearm following investigations in Sydney's south.

In August, Operation Vipers was launched after police suspected drugs were being sold from a Hurstville home.

Just after midday on Thursday, a search warrant was executed at the house and police seized cannabis, methylamphetamine, a revolver, a Taser, scales, and mobile phones.

The woman was charged with 14 offences and refused bail to appear before Sutherland Local Court on Friday.

