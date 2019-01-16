Sign sums up Sydney’s biggest problem

An RSL club on Sydney’s northern beaches has been forced to shut off all live music as a result of a formal complaint about noise.

Narrabeen RSL posted a photo of the sign, written by one of the club's employees, about why they're not allowed to play live music anymore.

"Due to a single formal residential complaint and State Government regulations we are now forced to have all amplified music inside only," the sign reads.

It also noted the ruling could prevent guests from sitting outdoors to enjoy the venue, which was operated without issue for 65 years.

"Narrabeen RSL will endeavour to fight with everything we have to get this condition overturned. We may need your help so stay tuned.

"We hope for a return to great tunes and good vibes outside soon. Until then we are at the mercy of Nimbys and noise restrictions. You can thank your State Government!

"Think about the impact of your vote in the March state election."

Claire Ginty, a bartender at the RSL who posted a photograph of the sign to Facebook, said the club has been ordered to comply with an LA10 noise restriction.

"A single, formal noise complaint backed up by state government legislation has the ability to change forever how we meet, eat, drink, dance, sing and support each other as a community," she said.

"The RSL has been operational longer than any of the surrounding residents. The club has supported the Narrabeen community for almost 65 years. To threaten this club's existence or ability to trade in its full capacity is a disgrace.

"Pay attention NSW. Your public spaces as well as venues that support art and culture are disappearing before your eyes. Stand up. Fight it."

Her post has been shared more than 1000 times.

Liquor & Gaming said the noise conditions will not prevent the club from holding outdoor entertainment or letting patrons sit outside.