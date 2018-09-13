Menu
Barrister Stephen Kissick (left) and Rockhampton solicitor Joanne Madden (right) who are representing Daniel George Hong, a man on trial accused of murdering Robert Martinez and Chantal Barnett. Kerri-Anne Mesner
Barrister Stephen Kissick (left) and Rockhampton solicitor Joanne Madden (right) who are representing Daniel George Hong, a man on trial accused of murdering Robert Martinez and Chantal Barnett. Kerri-Anne Mesner
Crime

'Syn' hit the market at time of Rocky double murder

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
13th Sep 2018 2:22 PM
A DRUG user and alleged dealer involved in Rockhampton's 'seedy underbelly' has given evidence of a potent new drug, 'Syn' on the market in the region at the time of an alleged double murder.

Brendon Taylor gave evidence today in the trial of Ian Robert Armstrong and Daniel George Hong who have pleaded not guilty to murdering Robert Martinez and Chantal Barnett in March 2013.

Crown prosecutor Vicki Loury, who used the term 'seedy underbelly' in her opening statement yesterday, questioned Mr Taylor who said 'Syn' or MVPV or synthetic amphetamines gave a user a "big rush of energy” likening it to a rollercoaster ride.

The court heard the drug had arrived in the Rockhampton region about 2013.

"It's an amazing feeling,” Mr Taylor said.

"It's pleasurable.

"A very small amount could be used for a number of people.

"It's extremely potent and very dangerous.”

Under questioning, Mr Taylor indicated one gram of ice could amount to "10 hits” while one gram of Syn could amount up to "60 hits”.

He said in February and March 2013, he was using .5g a day, maybe more.

"I've got a fairly big intolerance to the synthetic. I had been using it for quite some time,” Mr Taylor said.

Under cross examination by Mr Hong's defence barrister Stephen Kissick, the court heard Syn could cause memory impairment and paranoia.

More to follow.

