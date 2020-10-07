Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are seeking information on an attempted bank robbery at North Lakes in Brisbane. Picture: QPS
Police are seeking information on an attempted bank robbery at North Lakes in Brisbane. Picture: QPS
Crime

Syringe used in attempted bank robbery

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
7th Oct 2020 7:39 AM

A man hidden beneath a face mask and bucket hat attempted to rob a bank while armed with a syringe in Brisbane's north last week.

Police say the masked man threatened a teller at a North Lakes bank shortly after 10am last Wednesday, September 30.

He fled towards Anzac Ave after an alarm was activated.

Police said the man was wearing a dark blue button-up shirt, long trousers, a cream bucket cap and a blue surgical mask.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact police.

 

Originally published as Syringe used in attempted bank robbery

More Stories

Show More
armed robbery attempt crime editors picks syringe

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FEDERAL BUDGET: How Rockhampton fared

        Premium Content FEDERAL BUDGET: How Rockhampton fared

        News The Federal Budget has been handed down and these are the highlights for our region.

        ‘Drunk’ CQ lawyer accused of trying to bribe police

        Premium Content ‘Drunk’ CQ lawyer accused of trying to bribe police

        Crime ‘Drunk’, shirtless, shoeless and “a rambling mess” was the behaviour of...

        Government to pay half the wages of 100,000 trainees

        Premium Content Government to pay half the wages of 100,000 trainees

        Business Businesses will be eligible for the subsidy regardless of location, occupation...

        LNP members attack Labor’s Rookwood record

        Premium Content LNP members attack Labor’s Rookwood record

        Politics Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham replied that work had already begun on...