The red pointer shows the location where Two dark coloured sedans were involved in a T-bone crash which has blocked Charles Street near the intersection of Carron Street at West Gladstone.
T-bone crash blocks West Gladstone street

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
9th Feb 2021 6:01 PM
Emergency services are on the scene of a two car crash at West Gladstone that possibly involved a third vehicle.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the intersection of Charles and Carron Streets at 5.22pm after reports of a two-car crash.

The spokeswoman said paramedics were assessing two patients who were both out of their vehicles.

“Paramedics are reporting no obvious injuries at this stage,” the spokeswoman said.

A Queensland Police spokesman said police were diverting traffic around the incident which had blocked the road.

The spokesman said when police arrived all people involved were out of the two dark coloured sedans involved in the incident.

“When police arrived they located two dark coloured sedans involved in a T-bone incident,” the spokesman said.

“There are reports a third vehicle, possibly a white utility, was involved.”

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were also called to the incident.

It is understood the white utility has left the scene.

