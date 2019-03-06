Menu
NABBED: A Coast TAB staffer has been charged after allegedly placing Keno bets with company money since December, 2018.
TAB worker allegedly blows $110,000 of company coin on Keno

Scott Sawyer
6th Mar 2019 10:56 AM | Updated: 11:15 AM
A WARANA man has been charged by police after allegedly racking up about $110,000 in losses while betting on Keno with company money.

The 45-year-old Golden Beach TAB staffer is alleged to have gambled significant amounts of money since late-2018, using TAB money.

Coast detectives were alerted on Friday when a Tabcorp senior investigator arrived to confront the agency employee.

The man was interviewed and eventually charged with one count of stealing by clerks or servants.

Police have alleged the man had used a touch screen to place the Keno bets using company money and had been doing so since December.

He'd made some winnings, but his losses were detected by investigators, who then approached police.

A source told the Daily the TAB had been closed on Friday, following the arrests.

The source said there had been previous issues at the TAB in relation to thefts from punters club funds, but those issues weren't related to the Keno gambling.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer in charge, Detective Senior-Sergeant Daren Edwards said a full audit was still being undertaken, but at this stage it appeared a "substantial amount" of about $110,000 had been allegedly stolen.

He said a loss of about $90,000 had been picked up by Tabcorp investigators during the man's alleged betting spree.

Sen-Sgt Edwards said the alleged bets had been identified as they were made through a touch screen, rather than placing a ticket on as typical punters would.

The man will appear in Caloundra Magistrates Court on March 20.

Given the alleged amounts involved, and depending on what plea, if any was entered, if the matter progressed it would likely be through the District Court.

The Daily has approached Tabcorp for comment.

court crime daren edwards detectives editors picks gambling keno police sunshine coast tab
The Sunshine Coast Daily

