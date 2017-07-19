Tackling men's health head on

WHEN it comes to men's health, most Aussie blokes would rather bury their head in the sand than tackle their health head on.

Talking about men's health problems is still seen as taboo but the Mandate movement seeks to change this attitude.

The Mandate Blue Tie event aims to both raise funds for the cause and also awareness around making an annual doctors appointment to check up on your mental health.

Spokesperson, Damian Topp, says that it is a known fact that men are less likely to seek professional help for problems.

"This is why the Mandate campaign is a great platform to start a conversation with your mates, family or work colleagues especially if you're not feeling well mentally, physically or emotionally,” he said.

The Leicharddt Hotel have been fundraising for men's health since June and will hold the event on Saturday July 22.

Starting at 6pm, guests will enjoy a cocktail style finger buffet, charity raffles and Julyray DJ Entertainment throughout the evening.

Proceeds on the night will support solution focussed men's health research at the PA Campus - home to the world's first cancer vaccine.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased on 4927 6733.