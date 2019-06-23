TAFE careers expo to highlight the apprentice training

THE number of apprentices completing their training is on the rise in Queensland, with CQUniversity revealing that it's never been a better time for young people to take up a trade.

Details about the apprenticeship opportunities available at CQUniversity will be made available to the public on Wednesday when the TAFE Careers Expos are held at the Gladstone Marina, Rockhampton City and Mackay City campuses.

Recent data released by the National Centre for Vocational Education Research found that Queensland's completions for Apprenticeships rose by 1.2 per cent in the 12 months to December 2018 compared to the previous year.

In contrast, nationally, the number of apprentices and trainees who completed their training in the same period fell by 5.5 per cent.

CQUni Pro Vice-Chancellor for VET Operations and Growth, Mr Peter Heilbuth said apprenticeship training was the backbone of CQUniversity's trade training.

"CQUni TAFE College of Trades is supporting the growth in trades training. The College conducts training in construction, automotive, plumbing, electrical, airconditioning and engineering and has experienced strong demand for training for 2019,” Mr Heilbuth said.

"Automotive in particular is proving popular with both VET in School students and the automotive industry.

"Many students are accessing this training with the assistance of Queensland Government funding initiatives including User Choice, Free TAFE and VETiS.

He said the expos would give prospective students the chance to meet teachers and staff and tour various vocational education facilities.

"The expos will be a great opportunity for interested people to find out about pre-apprenticeship courses, how to get an apprenticeship and apprenticeship training,” he said.

"They're events that the whole family can attend and find out how affordable a TAFE course can be.

"Whether you are at high school, just finished school or considering another qualification, as Central Queensland's Official TAFE provider, CQUni is in a unique position to provide you with advice and information on all aspects of training.”

For more information visit the TAFE Careers Expo on Wednesday, June 26 between 2pm and 5.30pm at CQUni's Gladstone Marina, Rockhampton City and Mackay City campuses.

ROCKY TAFE CAREERS EXPO