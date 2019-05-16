Tailor-made programs to benefit small business

EXPERT KNOWLEDGE: Tailor-made programs for business owners will take place to empower small business in the Isaac region. Pictured is Maria Borg and Tanya Szepanowski.

EXPERT KNOWLEDGE: Tailor-made programs for business owners will take place to empower small business in the Isaac region. Pictured is Maria Borg and Tanya Szepanowski. Isaac Regional Council

CRUNCHING numbers and thinking social media will see Isaac region's local businesses empowered during Small Business Week this year.

Isaac Regional Council along with the Local Buying Foundation and the Bowen Basin Business Development Initiative, in conjunction with the Greater Whitsunday Alliance (GW3) will see some of the region's influential presenters share their expert knowledge across a series of events.

Mayor Anne Baker said council was committed to supporting and being a strong advocate for small businesses in the region.

"Our small business owners are real people, who work hard daily and I am excited to see these tailor-made programs come to fruition,” she said.

"They are part of the backbone in feeding, powering and building our unique communities.

"The sessions on offer will focus on improving digital strategies, payroll and tendering tips, and identifying better ways to connect and communicate to customers.”

Greater Whitsunday Alliance CEO Garry Scanlan said it was vital for small business owners to have the opportunity to learn new skills that will help propel their businesses into the future.

"Small business owners in the Isaac region know how important it is to undertake professional development and to evolve their business as conditions change,” he said.

"These events will help build business resilience and help business owners connect, find their purpose and build confidence to create new ideas,” he said.

These engaging workshops will equip small businesses with invaluable skills.

Mr Scanlan said Small Business Week is a great opportunity for local businesspeople to listen to new ideas, network with others and learn how to make their business more successful.

The events will be held from May 27 to June 1 at Clermont, Dysart, Glenden, Nebo, Middlemount, St Lawrence and Moranbah.

There are limited spots available.

RSVP to secure your place on council's website.

For more information, visit www.isaac.qld.gov.au/

smallbusinessweek