Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lucas Walker.
Lucas Walker.
Basketball

Taipans consider extending, not cutting, Boomer Walker

by Matthew McInerney
25th Mar 2019 5:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CAIRNS Taipans have moved to dispel reports Boomer Lucas Walker has been shown the door.

In a report from NBL Media published earlier this week, the Taipans vice-captain said the NBL wooden spooners would not take up an option to keep him at the club.

"They've already told me that they're not going to pick up my option and that I should look elsewhere. I found that out a couple of days after I got back from the World Cup qualifiers and I had my exit meeting," he said.

The Taipans yesterday moved to clarify his comments by saying the club is instead considering a contract extension.

"The club have been in regular communication with Lucas' agent, and both parties agreed this would put him in a better position for all potential negotiations for the upcoming season," the statement said.

"The club also have until Friday 29 March 2019 (prior to the start of free agency) to make a final decision on Lucas' option."

Walker, 34, has played more than 200 NBL games and was part of the Australian side which won a Commonwealth Games gold medal last year.

More Stories

basketball cairns taipans lucas walker nbl
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Community rallies to support grieving Pakleppa family

    premium_icon Community rallies to support grieving Pakleppa family

    News TRIBUTES flood in for lost Emu Park State School student

    • 25th Mar 2019 5:14 PM
    • 1 Broncosupporter
    Hostel's deep fryer fire prompts fast fire fighting response

    premium_icon Hostel's deep fryer fire prompts fast fire fighting response

    Breaking Kitchen engulfed in smoke after cooking misadventure.

    • 25th Mar 2019 5:13 PM
    Drunk Holden motorist drove across Rocky on three wheels

    premium_icon Drunk Holden motorist drove across Rocky on three wheels

    Crime Sunday breakfast diners watched him drive down street

    Capricorn Highway duplication closer with contractor named

    premium_icon Capricorn Highway duplication closer with contractor named

    Politics Latest project update gives commuters something to look forward to.