Taipans still fighting despite losing streak

Alex Laughton tries to block Wildcats star Nicholas Kay in the Taipans latest loss. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

Alex Laughton tries to block Wildcats star Nicholas Kay in the Taipans latest loss. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

IGNORE the streak.That is the message from Snakes skipper Alex Loughton as the club's losing stretch pushed out to a record 14 games on Monday night against the Perth Wildcats.

Cairns were handed their 14th straight defeat, which is their longest single-season losing run since their first year in the competition, back in 2000.

The franchise's longest losing run is 21 in a row but that spanned two season,the last 13 games of 2000 and the first eight games of the 2001 season.

Loughton, the longest serving player in orange, says the playing group must focus on what is in front of them, not the growing elephant in the room - their 1-14 record with a wooden spoon looming.

"We are still fighting; we need to put that one behind us and focus on Brisbane," Loughton said.

"We know the enormity of the losses is something big but we are not focused on that at all, we are taking it each game and each quarter and wanting to hit our markers.

"We have to string consistent efforts together."

CAIRNS, AUSTRALIA — DECEMBER 31: Alex Loughton of the Taipans gestures during the round 11 NBL match between the Cairns Taipans and the Perth Wildcats at Cairns Convention Centre on December 31, 2018 in Cairns, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

The Wildcats did not even need reigning MVP Bryce Cotton in their arsenal to topple bottom-of-the-table Cairns, collecting a 93-78 victory to end their four-game losing streak.

The Taipans are playing with one fewer player than every other team in the NBL as they are yet to sign an injury replacement for Dexter Kernich-Drew.

It is a short turnaround for the Snakes, as they host Brisbane on Thursday night.

The Bullets belted Illawarra also on Monday night.