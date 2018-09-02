Taipans strike in annual NBL showdown in Rocky

BASKETBALL: The CQUniversity Cairns Taipans have made an impressive start to their pre-season, scoring a 21-point win over the Brisbane Bullets in Rockhampton.

More than 1200 people filed into CQUniversity's sports stadium on Friday night for the annual NBL showdown, which is now in its fourth year.

Both teams were full of scoring early, with the Taipans leading 34-32 at the end of the first quarter.

The Taipans started to gain the ascendency and extended their lead at every break to eventually run out 95-74 winners.

Dexter Kernich-Drew led the scoring with 15 points, while the team's new imports Devon Hall and Melo Trimble both chimed in with 14 apiece.

Newly appointed Taipans' coach Mike Kelly was pleased with the performance.

"I was very happy. The guys played really hard,” he said.

"It's been a good few days here and we've worked hard and got better.

"I think they had a little fun and got going there in the second half especially and then were able to put the foot down and keep it going so I was really happy with the finish.”

Kelly was impressed with the way the new-look playing group gelled on court.

"That's the most guys we've had together. We were missing Lucas Walker and DJ Newbill so it will be great when we have them as well.

basketball: Taipans' Nathan Jawai. ALLAN REINIKKA

"We've barely had team meetings with this group so we haven't really established anything other than on the court, running through our plays and running through our defensive strategies, so we definitely will now meet and talk about all the stuff that's not just structure.

"We're trying to play as many games as we can just so we get to know each other and we get better every game.

"We'll get back and get into our cocoon and start working with our whole group and add a little bit to what we have right now.”

Kelly identified three focus areas on which he would be focusing moving forward - fitness, physicality and communication.

Bullets' coach Andrej Lemanis said it was not a great night for his team.

"Defensively we got exposed certainly in some areas tonight, and I thought we got pushed out of what we were trying to do offensively as well.

"All in all, not a fantastic effort from us tonight but again pre-season's about learning and there's lots to learn.

"As a team we didn't play defence as we need to play it and offensively the ball stuck too much and there was too much dribble.”