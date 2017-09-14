Take a bird's eye view of the Mt Archer makeover

SOARING through the trees on a computer simulated bird's eye view of the proposed new elevated board-walk at Mt Archer, you could conclude a great view is set to become even greater.

The video was released by Rockhampton Regional Council to coincide with the commencement of upgrading Mount Archer's Fraser Park yesterday.

Walkway Video : Footage of Mt Archer's Fraser Park treetops boardwalk

Mayor Margaret Strelow, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Nicky Hatfield launched the $950,000 first stage of the project which will form part of the current path and deliver River and CBD lookouts, a connection node and interpretive elements.

The project was jointly funded by Council and the Queensland Government's Works for Queensland Program.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said the project was a major milestone for the Mount Archer Activation Plan and would unlock the tourism potential for the area.

AMAZING VIEW: An artist's impression of elevated board-walk on Mt Archer Contributed ROK140917boardwalk2

"It was fantastic to be here today with Brittany Lauga turning the sod on the Nurrim Boardwalk which will open up the breathtaking views of the Fitzroy and Berserker Range our region has to offer,” Mayor Strelow said.

"Nurrim is the Darumbal traditional name for Mount Archer and Council has worked with Darumbal Enterprises to make sure we deliver culturally significant stories, language and artwork throughout this whole project.

"It's due to be finished by the end of November and represents another wonderful attraction for both locals and visitors alike to enjoy in our region.”

ANOTHER VIEW: Artist impression of elevated boardwalk . Contributed ROK140917boardwalk3

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said the Palaszczuk Government was proud to support the program which will create jobs and grow tourism in the local area.

"I have pushed for funding for Mount Archer and I'm proud that the Palaszczuk Government has committed $300,000 from the Works for Queensland program as well as $450,000 from the Department of National Parks, Sport and Racing.

"This project will create jobs, celebrate our cultural heritage and attract visitors and local people alike to enjoy the amazing views from one of our region's greatest natural assets: Mount Archer,” Ms Lauga said.