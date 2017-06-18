Take a bow Rocky relay legends

MORE than 1200 locals pounded the track at Rockhampton Relay For Life on May 20-21, taking the total raised by the event since its beginning in 2003 to over $3.4 million!

The Cancer Council Queensland event, held at Tom Nutley Field, raised more than $190,000 just this year.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Ms Chris McMillan congratulated participants for their outstanding contribution and dedication to the cause for fifteen years.

"We want to thank all those who have helped Rockhampton reach this incredible milestone - the teams, organisers, committee members and supporters,” Ms McMillan said.

"The funds raised from Relay For Life continues to support locals affected by cancer, helping to ensure they have the best chance of detecting, treating and beating the disease.

"Relay is time of hope for those affected by cancer, and the continuous support offered by Rockhampton locals to cancer patients, survivors and carers really shines through.”

Rockhampton Relay for Life chairperson Robert Rooney said he and the committee were extremely proud to have raised over $3.4 million in the battle against cancer.

"Since starting Relay in 2003, we have gone from strength to strength and this is a great achievement for our community,” he said.

"This is not just a fundraising event, this is something the Rockhampton locals love to be a part of.

"On behalf of the committee, I want to thank the community for their ongoing support.

"It was a fantastic weekend at Relay for Life, and we look forward to doing it again in 2018.”

Around 1200 people are diagnosed with cancer each year in Central Queensland, and 405 people die from the disease.

"We need to do all we can to continue to achieve our mission of a cancer free future,” said Ms McMillan.

"Hopefully, we can see more people registering for the 2018 event. We hope to see you there!”

For more information about Relay For Life, visit relayforlife.org.au or call 1300 65 65 85.

For more about Cancer Council Queensland, visit cancerqld.org.au or call 13 11 20.