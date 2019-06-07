Take a hike with the Frogs on Great Keppel

BEAUTIFUL BACKDROP: Anna Martin against some of the scenery that participants will get to take in on the run/hike event on Great Keppel Island.

BEAUTIFUL BACKDROP: Anna Martin against some of the scenery that participants will get to take in on the run/hike event on Great Keppel Island. CONTRIBUTED

SWIMMING/HIKING: Participants will run on pristine beaches and through casuarina forests in the Fitzroy Frogs' next event.

The triathlon club is gearing up to deliver The GKI on June 15 and 16 on Great Keppel Island.

It will feature an ocean swim on the Saturday and a multi-distance trail run/hike on the Sunday, which includes the Full Keppel.

Frogs president Craig McCormack said the club held a trial event last year and was going back "bigger and better” this year.

"There is no cycling on this occasion so you don't need to be a triathlete and, given our casual, all-inclusive approach to events, being athletic is even somewhat optional,” he said.

"Of course there is some level of fitness required but this is about offering the community something different.

"It's a chance to get out, be active, meet some like-minded people and enjoy a day or two on the beautiful Great Keppel Island.”

The course for the swim event. CONTRIBUTED

McCormack said The GKI, sponsored by The Investment Collective and the Great Keppel Island Hideaway, was attracting plenty of interest.

He said people could attend on Saturday to do the swim, on Sunday to do the run/hike or stay for the weekend and make the most of the island's hospitality.

Both the swim and the run/hike were designed to be as user-friendly as possible, with participants able to cover a distance that suited them.

McCormack said the swim consisted of a 5km course, with options to exit at 1km, 2km, 3km and 4km, and to rejoin at any of the stages.

Likewise, those on the run/hike could do the full 27km, or choose 10km, 14km, 20km or 22km distances.

"For those planning to do the Yeppoon Triathlon Festival in late July this is probably the last chance to get out and do a serious ocean swim before that event,” McCormack said.

The different courses for the run/hike. CONTRIBUTED

"For those interested in the hike/run, Great Keppel is the most stunning and diverse location that you will find for trail running in Central Queensland.

"Those who do the Full Keppel will run on eight beaches, over sand dunes, through casuarina forest and there is also a little bit of rocky terrain.”

"Even those who do the 10km will get to run on five beaches and see some amazing scenery.

"We're giving everyone up to six hours on the run/hike course, and allowing people to just go at their own pace.

"There will be a bit of prize money for those who want to do The Full Keppel and really smash it out.”

Swim entry is $25 for adults, $15 for juniors and $70 for families. Run/hike entry is $45 for adults, $25 for juniors and $110 for families.

For details, including course maps, accommodation packages and ferry timetables, visit fitzroyfrogs.net