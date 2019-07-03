Take a journey with Loose Ends

BITS AND BOBS: Loose Ends' Out-of-the-Ordinary Visual Theatre , set in a wondrous tinkering heaven, will be performed at Yeppoon Town Hall.

MAKERS, creators and story lovers, dive into a theatrical adventure that feels like the magic box of a bygone trickster with family show Loose Ends.

The community is invited to journey to an eccentric place where gadgets are poetic, puppets naughty, machines untamed and circus tricks pop up when least expected as Loose Ends' Out-of-the-Ordinary Visual Theatre, set in a wondrous tinkering heaven, is performed at Yeppoon Town Hall on Saturday, July 13.

Loose Ends is the story of a man who thinks he can organise all his life in boxes and has a knack for getting into mischief. Can this tinkerer learn enough about real friendship to keep himself out of trouble?

Performed by artist and theatre deviser Jens Altheimer, Loose Ends is a family show combining custom-built contraptions, puppetry, circus, shadow projection, music and transformed objects.

It is a story about friendship, loyalty and inventiveness in a whimsical world of half-mechanised thingamabobs and headstrong puppets.

Built from hard rubbish and op-shop treasures, the set is a celebration of the capricious: household items are transformed and given new uses and contexts, offering a humorous and surprising look at things.

This breathtaking show is highly visual, emotional and unpredictable.

It makes inventions and machines fun and adds a few quirky edges to puppetry. Ever wondered what Elmo would look like without his fur?

The show has a sneakily educational post-show component where a few of its tinkering and technological elements are explained and experimented with.

Library, arts and culture councillor Pat Eastwood said this unique performance offered an informative and exciting experience for youngsters and adults.

"There's such a wide variety of performing arts that visit towns across the country and our region is fortunate to enjoy some of these fantastic visual spectacles, including Loose Ends,” Cr Eastwood said.

"I would encourage anyone who enjoys the creative world of the arts to come along for an entertaining afternoon.

"A free workshop will also be held on the day at 2pm where participants can learn more about the magical wonders of Loose Ends and its wacky contraptions.

"The Wacky Lolly Shooting Machine: Chain Reaction Building Workshop will give children the opportunity to build their part of a room-sized chain-reaction installation out of recycled components.”

Loose Ends will be performed on Saturday, July 13, at Yeppoon Town Hall from 4pm, doors open at 3.30pm. Tickets are $15pp.

The free Wacky Lolly Shooting Machine, Chain Reaction Building Workshop will be held at 2pm.

Bookings: www.livingtsone .qld.gov.au/whatson.