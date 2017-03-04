Take a look inside Rockhampton's newest furniture store

Store manager Romy Mueller celebrates the opening of Early Settler in Rockhampton.

ROMY Mueller's journey to Rockhampton started with a love story.

When Romy came over from Germany to visit her partner, making a classic Australian backpacking trek, the pair hired a campervan and made their way along the Queensland coast.

They fell in love with the country and became determined to become Aussies themselves one day.

Over a decade on and although Romy is living a world away from Germany, a job as manager of Rockhampton's newest furniture store has kept her in touch with her European heritage.

Celebrating the grand opening of Early Settler at the Red Hill Homemaker Centre this weekend, Romy said the store had attracted quite a lot of attention from the public.

The store offers a range of French provincial and contemporary furniture, fittings and decorative items.

From a new free-standing bath and vanity, to mattresses and ceiling fans; Romy said the store was a one-stop-shop for those looking to style their home.

Romy said she was thrilled to see the store coming to Rockhampton, having shopped there during her time living in Perth.

"It's definitely something completely different and new to Rockhampton,” she said.

"It's all really unique, it's all European.

"It's all solid timbre, it's not veneer or laminated.

"For example, the oak is from Germany.

"It's all from recycled wood or plantation wood.

"It's really good value for your money.”

In the two and a half years Romy and her family have lived in Central Queensland, she has managed several other local businesses.

But the opportunity to work for Early Settler was one she said was too good to give up.

The Rockhampton store is the 50th for the Australian-owned company.