Take a look inside the newly-transformed Strand

MODERN AND TROPICAL: The newly renovated building behind The Strand Hotel, will open this week known as Stranded Beach Stay Accommodation, giving locals and visitors and fresh and modern place to stay.

IT WAS once the place to stay when visiting Yeppoon many years ago, but for quite some time the Strand Hotel Motel units have been lying dormant, just waiting to be rediscovered.

Vacant and needing a lot of love, a local construction and development business decided to take on the huge project, and bring back the iconic accommodation but with a fresh, new and modern approach.

Almost unrecognisable from its previous heyday, the building has been transformed into a boutique style guest house, with a collection of five private rooms all creatively styled as lifestyle spaces.

One of the spacious bedrooms in the new Stranded Beach Stay Accommodation. Contributed

It includes a fully equipped open plan gourmet kitchen, providing guests with an inviting place to gather, unwind and prepare meals, with a large dining table that seats 12 in a spacious design.

Co-owner of the new Stranded Beach Stay Samantha O'Brien said she wanted to get involved in this project to bring back the motel's former glory days to be enjoyed by a new market of tourists and visitors.

"Having lived in other coastal towns and cities and travelled overseas, this type of new accommodation is popping up everywhere - it's about the experience and something different," she said.

"It's more about exploring and experiencing the area with eating and dining out, grabbing a coffee from one of the cafes, walking the town and beaches and having a comfortable bed at the end of the day. Its a beautiful space to come back to and affordable - the perfect beach stay - we just refreshed its image.

"We are excited to bring something different in accommodation to Yeppoon, we are not the same as the other accommodation houses already here and are trying to create and attract an alternative beach stay style.

"Air BnB is taking off all over the world and many hotel chains are moving towards this type of accommodation."

The new Stranded Beach Stay Accommodation Yeppoon will officially open this week, located behind The Strand Hotel.

From solo travellers and people on overnight business trips, Sam said it was also great for visiting friends and relatives who can book and share together or just book a room.

"The theme is coastal vintage with old maps of Yeppoon and coastal finds, it has all the mod cons with air con, free Wifi, comfortable beds, free in house movies," she said.

"We have mixed in the old with a new fit out. A lot of research went in to it, and guest house functionality was very important. Check-in times are by appointment only and we have minimal staff on site to ensure your stay is private and peaceful."

Officially opening tomorrow night and welcoming locals to check it out, Sam said the feedback so far had been amazing. "We are feeling very supported and appreciated and thank our wonderful community," she said.

"This is stage one of the project and we still have part two to go, with some great ideas to add to this accommodation guest house.

The lounge area offers a mix of old and new styling. Contributed

"Yeppoon is a beautiful coastal destination - and we are just trying to complement it.

"Opening a business in Yeppoon needs to be well supported and we have the community to do that with our extended community that live out west and central Queensland.

"We hope to build this town into a vibrant coastal location, attracting people to eat, shop, play and stay and help support other local business in doing so."