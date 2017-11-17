Take a look inside Yeppoon's slice of heaven property

The view from Villa No. 17 at Keppel Bay Marina

The view from Villa No. 17 at Keppel Bay Marina Chris Ison ROK171117cproperty8

A SLICE of boaties heaven came on the market last week when a unique Villa at Rosslyn Bay was listed for sale.

Selling agent Pat O'Driscoll said it would be hard to find anything comparable to the 10 year old, one owner villa.

Keppel Bay Marina Villa: Take a look at one of the Keppel Bay Marina Villas. This one is now up for sale.

"This architectally designed property ticks all the boxes. The 19 metre birth right at your door is just the beginning of the features of this property,” Mr O'Driscoll said.

"There is parking space for three vehicles as well as a spacious workshop for the handyman.

"The property is perfect for entertaining and with your own mooring, offers easy access to Great Keppel Island, fishing, snorkelling and all water activities.

"The owners have utilised the home as a family retreat and are now reluctantly selling up.

"There is nothing else remotely like this property which is one of the largest of the villas within the community.”

Mr O'Driscoll said although just listed, he has already had several enquiries on the property.

"We have had one serious enquiry from Hamilton Island and expect to see a lot more due to the sheer size and unique setting,” he said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The villa offers three bedrooms, three bathrooms, modern kitchen with top of the range appliances, media room, separate laundry, large courtyard and an enormous outdoor area with spa looking over Keppel Bay Marina and the award winning Waterline Restaurant.

Set across two stories, the villa boast fabulous views from almost every aspect and sea breezes wafting in for those balmy summer days.

The villa is located in a security gated estate on Bayside Way at Rosslyn Bay.

Body corporate fees are available on request.

The home is open for inspection on Saturday from 4-5pm or by appointment.