Take a punt to win and your own business

VAN LOVE: Rachael Willson speaks of Ruby the caravan as though she has her own personality.

SHE'S known for her blue and white vintage look and she could be all yours for just $50.

Ruby Caravan is a well known mobile coffee business in Yeppoon, mostly seen set up at Ross Creek.

Owner Rachael Willson says the custom-made wooden vintage coffee van is up for sale, but you can't just buy her, the caravan is being raffled off.

Entrants can buy an A4 watercolour "Ruby Caravan” print, painted by Yeppoon artist Belinda Reid.

For $50 you get the print with $2 towards the Variety Queensland charity - and your chance to be in the running to win the caravan.

The concept is to give someone the dream opportunity to win the established business, say someone who has a vision, is strapped for cash, or doesn't know where to start.

"Anyone who is graduating from school or looking for retirement from other jobs.... there are no overheads... rent is minimal, you don't have the rent you do in main streets of town... you go off to the markets and pay $20 to be there,” she said.

"I would really love to see her go to someone who would love her just as much as I do.”

The winner gets everything - cups, tea towels and all.

And it doesn't have to be a coffee van with opportunities for other businesses.

But best of all she is mobile.

"You can take her wherever you want,” Ms Willson said.

Ms Willson affectionately refers to Ruby as if she is a person.

"She's an entity... a force to be reckoned with,” she said.

The coffee maker comes from a hospitality background herself with her parents and brothers owning Rockhampton's Italian restaurant Pacinos.

For the time being, Ms Willson doesn't know where life will take her but she feels after five years she is ready for a break from Ruby.

"I just think it is time for me to do something different,” she said.

"I do work hard.... From 5.30am to midday five days a week at the creek and on weekends.

"You need a lot of high energy.”

But she says she will miss it.

"Not only do you make coffee but you make a lot of friends,” Ms Willson said.

"I will miss the people, the regular customers who have been with me every day.”

RUBY CARAVAN

Buy a ticket for $50 and get an A4 artwork by Belinda Reid

Find her at Ross Creek Yeppoon most days

Facebook, Instagram or www.rubycaravan.com