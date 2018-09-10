Take a tour through a property from comfort of your own home

SIT AT your computer from many, many miles away - even overseas if you wish, and take a 3D virtual tour of a home you are looking to purchase.

Virtual tours are the latest technological advancements within the real estate industry and Elders Real Estate Rockhampton has snatched it up.

Elders Real Estate are keeping up with modern technology in growing their business to encompass all aspect of the real estate market today.

Traditionally Elders are a dominant leader in the larger rural property sales, so with a new look and a fresh approach they are expanding their business to cater for the ever growing lifestyle and commercial market.

They have moved forward in using innovative equipment such as the Matterport which enables them to provide the most realistic, picture-perfect 3D virtual tours of homes and properties.

The accurate 3D floor plans assist perspective investors in seeing properties from all angles and grasp a full concept of what it looks like without needing to be there - from each and every nook and cranny.

Real estate agents Virgil Kenny and Jess Cunningham between them have 40 years experience in the industry.

They strive to provide honest and professional advice to both buyers and sellers entering the market.

Supported by the Elders network, they are able to put your home in front of the buyers all around Australia and overseas.

Elders Real Estate has been servicing Rockhampton and the Central Queensland area since 1966.

Head online and take a virtual tour of their latest listings or stop in and see them at their new offices at 14 Stanley Street, Rockhampton.

This story is a paid advertorial for Elders Real Estate.

