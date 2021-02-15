Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crystal Blue Hole Adori Charters
Crystal Blue Hole Adori Charters
News

Take a weekend cruise to CQ’s Best Reef on the Adori

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
15th Feb 2021 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

It is no surprise to John Hallett that his “big blue backyard” contains three of the reefs voted Queensland’s 10 best.

Mr Hallett and his wife Lyn have run a charter boat business out of Rosslyn Bay for the best part of 45 years.

But reaching the Crystal Blue Hole, about 270km offshore from Yeppoon, remains as “spectacular” as when John first saw it.

Crystal Blue Hole Adori Charters
Crystal Blue Hole Adori Charters

“The reef is structured out over the lagoon; you come over the bombies and it’s a nice cosy place to anchor,” he said.

“If the boat lays the right way, you just jump over the side but, if the winds aren’t right, then you take a tender over to the reef and swim back to the boat.”

The Adori is a 56-foot airconditioned vessel that features one four-berth cabin with its own shower, as well as two ensuite cabins down aft.

It’s the “fifth or sixth” boat for Rockhampton-born Hallett who traded in a plumbing trade for life on the sea.

Adori Charters
Adori Charters

He skippers the vehicle and supervises the SCUBA dives, as well as preparing meals and entertaining the guests.

“Breakfast could be bacon and eggs, lunch cold meats and salads, dinner a roast lamb or steak or pork spare ribs,” he said.

“In between dives, everyone relaxes on board.”

Before COVID, he was running more than 20 trips a year but in the past year that number was significantly less.

Mr Hallett provides the tanks and weight belts and customers take their own personal dive gear.

John Hallett skipper of the Adori
John Hallett skipper of the Adori

The most popular charters leave Rosslyn Friday evening and return on Sunday.

However, the Top 10 Lesser-Known Reefs judge, Johnny Gaskell, spent a whole week aboard the Adori, in order to fully explore what Swains Reef and the Keppels had to offer.

He chose three of the Adori destinations – Little Barron Reef, Unnamed Reef and the Crystal Blue Hole – for his top 10.

He said it “doesn’t get better” than the Crystal Blue Hole, a small reef with a “perfect” lagoon anchorage right next to a 45m, deep chasm.

“Inside the hole there was coral cover all around the edge, then a steep drop down into the blue,” he said.

“I couldn’t even see the bottom.”

Adori Charters
Adori Charters

Here are the Top 10 Lesser Known Reefs results:

  • 10. Sudbury Reef, Cairns
  • 9. Little Barron Reef, Yeppoon *
  • 8. Kangaroo Reef, Bowen
  • 7. Unnamed Reef (21-227 GBRMPA ref.), Capricorn Coast *
  • 6. Fitzroy Reef, Great Keppel Island
  • 5. Tiger Reef, Bowen
  • 4. Briggs Reef, Cairns
  • 3. Secret Reef, Whitsundays
  • 2. Elisabeth Reef, Whitsundays
  • 1. Crystal Blue Hole, Yeppoon *

  • Adori Charters

ACTIVATE YOUR COURIER MAIL ACCESS THIS MONTH

charter boats crystal blue hole great barrier reef rosslyn bay harbour tmbnews tourism operators
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Crown CEO falls on his sword

      Crown CEO falls on his sword
      • 15th Feb 2021 8:59 AM

      Top Stories

        Police come across vehicle roll-over outside Longreach

        Premium Content Police come across vehicle roll-over outside Longreach

        News Police were on their way to another job when they came across the scene

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘Don’t worry, be greedy’

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘Don’t worry, be greedy’

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Family reveals toll cancer battle took as son gets all clear

        Premium Content Family reveals toll cancer battle took as son gets all clear

        Local Faces ‘It feels like we’ve been in a tornado and we’ve all been thrown out and have to...

        New retail store poised to open in Yeppoon, jobs on offer

        Premium Content New retail store poised to open in Yeppoon, jobs on offer

        News Positions on office include store manager and casual retail staff.