Scott Sandwich and Finn O'Branagáin in the Epic Theatre show production.
Scott Sandwich and Finn O'Branagáin in the Epic Theatre show production. Jamie Breen
Entertainment

Take an adventure through time in CQ stage show

11th Apr 2018 1:29 PM

HEAR some of the best stories from around the globe with The Epic theatre show.

Take an adventure through time when theatre show The Epic takes to the stage at Yeppoon Town Hall next Saturday night.

Written and performed by Finn O'Branagáin and Scott Sandwich, The Epic is the theatre of way-out tales as told by two irreverent and passionate storytellers.

On Saturday, 21 April, Finn and Scott will take the audience on a journey of the imagination from the cradle of civilisation to the story of the wooden horse, with heroes ranging from Gilgamesh to Vin Diesel.

The Epic lovingly takes the stories you think you know and asks them to tell us another.

Highlighting the importance of oral traditions, Finn and Scott are both are genuinely excited and inspired by these stories.

Livingstone Shire Council Deputy Mayor and Arts Councillor Nigel Hutton encouraged residents to go along and enjoy this unique and intriguing performance.

"The Epic is a thought-provoking yet entertaining show that explores many of the world's amazing stories throughout the ages, and is not to be missed,” Cr Hutton said.

"Council is thrilled to be able to host so many fantastic performances from across the country for Livingstone residents to enjoy, and I encourage the community to see this wonderful show.”　　　　

The Epic is fun. Some of the stories are outrageous, some are freaky, all of them are EPIC: these are amazing and strange stories you'll be sharing long after the show.

There's something for everyone in this sparky adventure through time.

TICKETS:

  • Saturday April 21
  • Bar opens at 7pm with show starting at 7.30pm
  • Adults $15, Concession $10
  • To buy tickets go to www.livingstone.qld.gov.au/whatson or phone Council's Customer Service Centre on 4913 5000
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

