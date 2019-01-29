Take the pledge this barramundi season

Clint Fannin with the biggest barra caught in the Rocky Barra Bounty; 1.24m.

Clint Fannin with the biggest barra caught in the Rocky Barra Bounty; 1.24m. Contributed

AS OF midday Friday, anglers will be able to wet a line in hopes of snagging an elusive barra.

Councillor Tony Williams wanted local and tourist angles to take a pledge to make their fishing adventures sustainable.

Councillor Tony Williams said the Fitzroy offered a bounty of barra for all anglers and he wanted to make sure everyone targeting the fish remembered to fish responsibly to ensure the Fitzroy remained the "home of the barramundi”.

"Council is a massive supporter of our recreational fishers and we've taken a number of steps to attract more locals and visitors alike to the region,” Cr Williams said.

We adopted the Recreational Fishing Strategy in 2017 to take advantage of the Net Free Zones.

"We've rolled out the Rockhampton Recreational Fishing voluntary code of practice to encourage responsible catch limits, and we've actively lobbied for funding to improve infrastructure.”

The voluntary code of practice is designed to encourage recreational fishers to adopt sustainable and responsible fishing practicesand encourages an "only take what you need” attitude for the up-coming barra season.

Cr Williams said anglers should also refresh their knowledge on the regulations prior to dropping in a line this season.

"While we wish everyone 'tight lines' this barra season and look forward to seeing everyone enjoy the fantastic fishing opportunities our region offers, we also want to remind everyone there are regulations surrounding catching size,” Cr Williams said.

"Legal size for the barra is from 58cm to 120cm, though Council encourages fishers to release any barra over one metre as these are breeding females.

"Take a feed and not a fridge full so we can ensure great fishing for generations to come.”

More information on the Rockhampton recreational fishing voluntary code of practice can be found online.