Take time out for mental health

LAUGHING yoga, free haircuts, weaving, painting, gardening, live music and a free barbecue are some of the activities available at the Rockhampton event for Queensland Mental Health Week.

There will also be about 40 stallholders from organisations and services from the Rockhampton region and live music from local act HDU.

“Mental health is important at every stage of life, from childhood and adolescence through to adulthood, and during Mental Health Week we are reminded that it’s normal to experience ill-mental health in life,” says event organiser Natalie Prenol from Central Queensland Mental Health, Alcohol and Other Drugs Service.

“We can all feel the pressures of day-to-day life. With so many things going on around us, it can be easy to forget about looking after ourselves. There are many simple and effective things we can do to take care of our mental health and achieve positive wellbeing, like doing the things that are meaningful to us.”

Attendees at the event will also have the chance to win one of eight Coles Myer gift cards by simply going along.

The event is to be held at Rockhampton Riverside Precinct in Quay St on Wednesday from 10am to 2pm.