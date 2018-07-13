Take your pick of our top five things to do in the region

Company 2 performers prepare for Le Coup, a late night neo-vaudville show paying homage to 1920's carnivale, faded glamour, and music hall revue written exclusively for Rockhampton River Festival and Customs House.

CENTRAL Queensland has plenty to offer everybody these school holidays.

Here are our top five things to do in the region.

Rockhampton River Festival.

The three-day celebration leverage's the riverbank's stunning natural and built heritage to forge fond and fun memories in the minds of many. The festival will embrace these foundations to offer more arts, culture, entertainment, food and enjoyment for visitors.

BCC Cinemas Rockhampton.

Save on family movies with Cinebuzz tickets from $11. Offer is available on select sessions before 5pm daily. Today from 9am to 11am, the cinema will host a meet and greet with Dino the Dinosaur. Saturday and Sunday, the kids can take part in Incredibles 2 colouring-in.

TMC Tours - Mount Morgan.

Take a trip to the historic town of Mount Morgan which once boasted the richest gold mine in the world. Discover the town and mine's history, and delve into the town's prehistoric past. Enquire about deals for groups and special tours to suit your needs. For bookings and enquiries, phone 4938 1823 or 0409 815 033.

Lively Lego Club.

North Rockhampton Library. Today from 3pm. Get creative and let your imagination run wild. This all-age activity encourages play, inquiry and communication in a relaxed setting. Young children under five will need to be accompanied by a parent or carer.

Rockhampton Zoo.

A visit to the beef city's zoo is the perfect day out! You'll discover more than 60 species of native animals from across Australia and exotic animals from around the world. Rockhampton Zoo is free and open daily from 8am to 4.30pm. Phone 4932 9000.