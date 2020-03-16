Menu
Nathanael Patson with his fiance Sarah Morgan.
Community

‘Taken home to heaven’: A great friend remembered

Jack Evans
16th Mar 2020 11:11 AM
Central Queensland man Nathanael Patson has died as a result of a car crash on March 3.

The 24-year-old groom-to-be will be remembered as a caring young man from Rockhampton who loved his friends, family and church.

An announcement was made on Facebook this morning from Nathanael’s church, Peace Christian Church.

“Nathanael Patson passed into the presence of the Lord at around 1.30am this morning,” the announcement read.

“We give thanks to God for his loving, devoted, and faithful life. He walked with God, and was and is a great honour to his parents.”

“We shall uphold Sarah (Morgan, fiance) and the Patson family in our love and our prayers, weeping with those who weep, and remain one with them in the holy community of the fellowship of the saints.”

The announcement was accompanied by bible passages Psalm 116:15 and Psalm 116:16-19.

A friend of Nathanael’s posted this heartfelt message to Facebook today.

“Goodbye Nathanael,” the post read.

“Heartbroken. A beautiful young man and good friend. Taken home to heaven this morning.”

The post went on to share love and condolences to his family and the family of his fiance.

The couple were expected to marry later this year.

Nathaniel was flown to Brisbane in a critical condition following a tragic head-on collision on Yeppoon road at the beginning of the month.

His condition never improved, and he passed away earlier this morning.

Another man injured in the crash was taken to hospital with major leg injuries.

