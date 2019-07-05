TAKEOVER: Export figures show Qld outstripping state rivals

EXPORTS: coal was the state's largest export earner contributing $36.9 billion at a 12 per cent boost. Photo Mara Pattison-Sowden / The Observer

COAL exports of more than 106,553,896 tonnes at North Queensland Bulk Ports' Hay Point and Dalrymple Bay terminals south of Mackay have helped Queensland's overseas goods exports to outstrip those from NSW and Victoria combined.

Queensland has hit a 12-monthly record of $85.8 billion to May 2019 - a 16 per cent surge on the same time last year.

The resources sector provided 81 per cent of the record export earnings - coal was the state's largest export earner contributing $36.9 billion at a 12 per cent boost, with strong growth also recorded for minerals and petroleum and LNG.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said apart from the resources sector, beef also played a role in Queensland's booming overseas goods exports according to trade figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

"Queensland continues to export more goods than New South Wales and Victoria combined," she said.

"Our commodities, from LNG to beef, are delivering valuable export dollars to Queensland and supporting thousands of jobs across the state.

"Queensland continues to have a strong, diverse and resilient economy which is why our trading partners want to do business here."

Resources Minister Matt Canavan said exports of iron ore, coal and LNG had increased significantly.

He also used the release of the ABS figures to have another crack at his calls for a red tape reduction on resources projects.

"The ABS monthly figures show that in the first five months of calendar year 2019, compared with the same period in 2018, iron ore exports increased by 35.4 per cent to $ 34.6 billion, coal exports by 7 per cent to $27.5 billion and LNG exports by 45.1 per cent to $20.7 billion," Mr Canavan said.

"Less red tape is the best way to keep the fantastic run of the Australian resources sector going.

"For Australia's resources sector to continue to its major contribution to economic growth, we must attract new investment and work hard at making it practical for mining companies to invest here."

Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane said stable policy settings would continue to promote growth of the resources sector.

Mr Macfarlane said Victoria and NSW had also failed to develop their resources, particularly gas.

"Those states have allowed Queensland to not only do the heavy lifting on gas, but also has given Queenslanders the lead as beneficiary of the world demand for the resources our states have," he said.

Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland said while the resources sector remained a key pillar for the state economy, agriculture and services sectors had also played an important role.

"Coal and natural gas have rebounded strongly from a subdued print in April whilst the services sector that encompasses everything from education, medical and tourism recorded $8.3 billion of export value nationally," CCIQ head of media and industry Dan Petrie said.

"Queensland exports in services and high end products are being generated from a small business sector doing some extraordinary work in a somewhat challenging environment."