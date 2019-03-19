Taking a look back at the evolution of Aussie men's sheds

RESOUNDING SUCCESS: Bevan Crozier pictured with Les Bartlett and Senator Matt Canavan at the successful Rocky Men's Shed Charity Golf Day on March 3.

THE Men's Shed movement was started over 10 years ago.

It was started as a self- help organisation and each shed operates independently having their own Constitution.

Before AMSA (Australian Men's Shed Association) was formed, Men's Sheds had developed often quite spontaneously in many different areas of Australia over a number of years.

Central Queensland has a very healthy representation within the Association with sheds in Rockhampton, the Gracemere area east to the Capricorn Coast and west as far as Clermont.

Health Policy launched in 2010 led to funding through the Federal Department of Health with a major proportion of the funding quarantined specifically for the direct financial assistance to Men's Sheds.

The evolution of the Australian Men's Shed Association can be attributed to key people and various groups of dedicated volunteers, all of whom envisaged a national body that could bring together the Men's Shed movement.

In 2005, there were an estimated 200 Men's Sheds operating in Australia and today the AMSA has a membership base of over 930.

A major achievement for the association was formal recognition by the Federal Government of the role that Men's Sheds play in addressing social isolation, health and well-being. (quote taken from the AMSA History).

The Rockhampton Men's Shed was registered as an Incorporated organisation in February 2014 and also has had Charity Status with the ACNC since that time.

Originally, the Rockhampton Men's Shed Inc. operated from a premises in Wandal Road, but due to damage caused by Cyclone Marcia, the organisation was forced to move its operation to a leased shed at CQUniversity where it has remained since that time.

Unfortunately, due to a serious lack of space a great number of our projects had to be put on the back burner and equipment stored in two large containers.

It is now time to consider the steps which need to be taken in order to shore up the future of the Rockhampton Men's Shed Inc.

In 2016, CQ University was approached with a view to our Organisation leasing a block of land on which to erect 3 sheds.

In 2018, CQUniversity (as Trustees for the State Government) advised that a lease had been granted.

The reason for the three sheds was to ensure sufficient space was available now and into the future.

Also, cost played a big part in this decision - it was more economical to build the sheds now, than to compete with price rises in the future.

They will not be glamorous sheds but basic functional sheds which meet the needs for each activity for which they will be designed.

Stay tuned on The Morning Bulletin for the Rockhampton Men's She's recent Charity Golf Day.

To be continued.