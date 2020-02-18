Taking hi-tech learning outdoors at The Caves

WHEN you combine hi-tech learning with an outdoor classroom experience, a day at school goes to another level.

That’s what The Caves State School students like school captain Tom Geddes are now enjoying at one of the first schools in Central Queensland to get a new iPad program.

It was partially funded by the school, the P&C and parents through a hire scheme.

The school also used a $10,000 grant from the Capricornian to create an innovative outdoor classroom area which they showed off at yesterday’s “grand opening”.

The Caves State School P&C president Melinda McKenzie said what the students could do with the iPads “blew her mind”.

“These two upgrades have made learning really interactive and exciting for the kids,” Melinda said.

“We have already noticed a marked improvement in attitude. The kids come to life. It allows them to explore more while encouraging their imagination.”

She said the outdoor classroom, which was decorated by Art Seduxion, was available for all grades to use.

The iPad program is for grades 2 to 6 and means all the kids get issued with their own pad which they get to take home and use for homework etc.