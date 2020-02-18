Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Education

Taking hi-tech learning outdoors at The Caves

Zara Gilbert
18th Feb 2020 6:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN you combine hi-tech learning with an outdoor classroom experience, a day at school goes to another level.

That’s what The Caves State School students like school captain Tom Geddes are now enjoying at one of the first schools in Central Queensland to get a new iPad program.

It was partially funded by the school, the P&C and parents through a hire scheme.

The school also used a $10,000 grant from the Capricornian to create an innovative outdoor classroom area which they showed off at yesterday’s “grand opening”.

The Caves State School P&C president Melinda McKenzie said what the students could do with the iPads “blew her mind”.

“These two upgrades have made learning really interactive and exciting for the kids,” Melinda said.

“We have already noticed a marked improvement in attitude. The kids come to life. It allows them to explore more while encouraging their imagination.”

She said the outdoor classroom, which was decorated by Art Seduxion, was available for all grades to use.

The iPad program is for grades 2 to 6 and means all the kids get issued with their own pad which they get to take home and use for homework etc.

education technology the caves state school
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: List of Rockhampton drug traffickers

        premium_icon NAMED: List of Rockhampton drug traffickers

        News The drug traffickers ruining the lives of thousands of people in our region.

        VOTE NOW: Which cafe is Capricornia's best?

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Which cafe is Capricornia's best?

        News Almost 200 people nominated nearly 40 cafes in 24 hours, but which is our region’s...

        More rain yet to fall as region turns green

        premium_icon More rain yet to fall as region turns green

        Weather Residents around Central Queensland are celebrating after last month’s downpour...

        Concern for fires and wildlife

        premium_icon Concern for fires and wildlife

        News Residents have been smoked out on Old Rockhampton Road by a new development and...