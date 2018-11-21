Taking the middle road

ON A narrow stretch of road, take command. Pull away from the kerb and ride in the centre of the lane.

If the road is narrow, drivers will be tempted to squeeze past you if you are hugging the kerb. This could result in an accident. By pulling into the centre of the lane until the narrow stretch is passed, they won't have this option.

You can employ this tactic if passing a row of parked cars to avoid being totalled by a door-opener.

By keeping to a decent speed, it won't cause problems. Some drivers won't like it but you're not out to win a popularity contest but to stay safe.

Looking for riding buddies or some information on where to ride on the Capricorn Coast? Phone Jan on 0434 396 179.