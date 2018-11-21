Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Community

Taking the middle road

21st Nov 2018 11:34 AM

ON A narrow stretch of road, take command. Pull away from the kerb and ride in the centre of the lane.

If the road is narrow, drivers will be tempted to squeeze past you if you are hugging the kerb. This could result in an accident. By pulling into the centre of the lane until the narrow stretch is passed, they won't have this option.

You can employ this tactic if passing a row of parked cars to avoid being totalled by a door-opener.

By keeping to a decent speed, it won't cause problems. Some drivers won't like it but you're not out to win a popularity contest but to stay safe.

Looking for riding buddies or some information on where to ride on the Capricorn Coast? Phone Jan on 0434 396 179.

bicycle user group bug tips column cycling safety
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Subbies fail to remove administrator in creditors meeting

    premium_icon Subbies fail to remove administrator in creditors meeting

    Business JM Kelly Builders went into administration last month owing $21 million to employed, secured and unsecured creditors

    ALDI appoints local business to complete Gladstone Rd works

    premium_icon ALDI appoints local business to complete Gladstone Rd works

    Business They are still 'urgently' looking for a new builder

    Please don't boycott Rocky pleads tourist company

    premium_icon Please don't boycott Rocky pleads tourist company

    News RRC now has February 15 to stop illegal camping and RV accommodation

    Screen talents heading this way

    Screen talents heading this way

    News Capricorn Film Festival judges and panellists are announced.

    • 21st Nov 2018 10:47 AM

    Local Partners