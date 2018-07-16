'Tale of two halves' in CQ Premier clash

FOOTBALL: The two top teams in the CQ Premier League braced the cold on Saturday night for a "tale of two halves”.

Frenchville dominated the first half with two goals and visiting side, Clinton FC, came back in retaliation in the second, levelling the final score to 2-1 to Frenchville.

"We lost our way at half time and came back out and didn't play with the same intensity. We weren't passing as well,” Frenchville coach Matthew Wust said.

"We scored two quick goals and they tried to play from the back...we caught them a couple of times by pressing high.

"We seemed to find our passes and runs really well and supported the ball well in the first half.

"In the second, we died off... more offensively, as we weren't supporting the ball and carrying and got a bit lazy.”

Frenchville currently sits second on the ladder behind Clinton, and the team knew Saturday's game would be tough.

"It's always a tough game against Clinton... they're all physical games,” Wust said.

"Timmy Zimmitat was one of our best players of the night and Zhayd Harbon, our centre striker, played well.

"[Clinton's] Chris Hill was very solid in defence and scored their goal... he's hard to defend against in dead ball situations.”

Frenchville will be on a bye next week and will then travel to Gladstone the week after to battle Clinton again.

"We will be focusing on a few issues over the next two weeks and getting ready for a really tough game,” Wust said.

"We'll work on consistency and quicker transitions. Our transition of play and passing accuracy need patching up.”