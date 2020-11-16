Talent quest winner performs with top country music artists

YOUNG Bella Mackenzie kicked off the music festival Country on Keppel after she was crowned the winner of the Green Brothers Talent Search on Friday night.

The 15-year-old was up against some steady competition at the Great Keppel Island event and was blown away when she heard she won.

“It was really cool,” Bella said.

“The competition was crazy, I knew most of them as well so it was great to catch up with friends.”

As part of the prize, Bella won a Takamine guitar from the Rockhampton music store Green Brothers and performed as the first act in the event.

“I got to get the crowd warmed up and excited,” she said.

“It was good to get my name out there and get to play my music to different people.”

Bella moved to Mackay with her family three years ago from Moranbah where she spent all of her younger years.

Bella’s parents owned and lived on the premises of the Black Nugget Hotel.

It was here she got her inspiration to be a singer, after watching artists come through every weekend trying to make a living with their singer.

She learnt guitar and ukulele and started to do gigs and busking when she was around 12, taking after her older brother who is a DJ and started doing gigs when he was 15.

Bella’s genre of music is mainly country with a bit of blues and rock and she writes her own songs.

Earlier this year, Bella was voted People’s Choice in the Toyota Busking Competition at the 2020 Toyota Tamworth Country Music Festival.

This was just one of the wins at the Tamworth festival, she also won the Capital Country Music Association National Junior Songwriter of the Year and the Hogs Breath Australia Junior Talent Award.

She has been a special guest of Felicity Urquhart, Brad Butcher and Jayne Denham and has opened for Darryl Braithwaite and was invited on stage by Kasey Chambers to sing The Captain on her 20th Anniversary of The Captain Tour.

She released a single earlier this year, Dance In The Rain.