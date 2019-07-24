Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SPORTING GATHERING: Local police partnered with Rugby Australia as part of the 'DreamBIGTime' program to uncover rugby talent in the Woorabinda community.
SPORTING GATHERING: Local police partnered with Rugby Australia as part of the 'DreamBIGTime' program to uncover rugby talent in the Woorabinda community. QLD Police
Health

TALENT SEARCH: Rugby Australia greats visit Woorabinda

Leighton Smith
by
24th Jul 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HEALTHY crowd of Woorabinda locals turned out last week to show off their skills and get hands on rugby coaching from some of Australia's retired sporting superstars.

The Wednesday visit from members of Rugby Australia was part of the 'DreamBIGTime' program - a program to discover local talent from Indigenous community members across Australia with the aim of selecting members to play in the 2024 Rugby 7's Olympic team.

The team from Rugby Australia consisted of former rugby league and union star Andrew Walker, program manager Jarry Hodges, women's 7's player and Commonwealth games silver medallist Dominique Dutoit, Hayley Wilkinson, former Queensland Red's and Australian 7's player Matt Sonter and Matt Cullen.

Police saw the afternoon as an opportunity to partner with the DreamBIGTime program to engage with local Indigenous youths.

A crowd of approximately 40 people attended the football fields where a real clinic was put on.

SPORTING GATHERING: More than 40 locals participated in last week's 'DreamBIGTime' program in Woorabinda.
SPORTING GATHERING: More than 40 locals participated in last week's 'DreamBIGTime' program in Woorabinda. QLD Police

Local youths absolutely blew police officers and the Rugby Australia team away with their skills and pace.

The afternoon provided a fantastic opportunity to talk to the kids about the benefits of health living, being active and engaging in positive behaviours to show them that the future is theirs and with positive engagement they can achieve anything and become leaders for their community.

Mr Walker said in the 14,000km's that he has travelled, Woorabinda is the only place he'd seen where police and kids have joined together to show true partnership, trust and reconciliation.

dreambigtime rugby australia tmbcommunity tmbsport woorabinda
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    CQ is getting more cash per person than the south east

    premium_icon CQ is getting more cash per person than the south east

    Politics Our region is getting double the state average in capital purchases.

    Multiple locations struck in Mount Morgan crime spree

    premium_icon Multiple locations struck in Mount Morgan crime spree

    Crime Businesses, school and hospital caught up in spate of crimes.

    REVEALED: Which patients will be admitted to Rocky's rehab

    premium_icon REVEALED: Which patients will be admitted to Rocky's rehab

    News Mums, dads and brothers to recover at Rocky rehab facility

    Down Syndrome won't stop Elizabeth from living her life

    premium_icon Down Syndrome won't stop Elizabeth from living her life

    News She is is fulfilling her lifelong dream of working in childcare