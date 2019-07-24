TALENT SEARCH: Rugby Australia greats visit Woorabinda

SPORTING GATHERING: Local police partnered with Rugby Australia as part of the 'DreamBIGTime' program to uncover rugby talent in the Woorabinda community.

A HEALTHY crowd of Woorabinda locals turned out last week to show off their skills and get hands on rugby coaching from some of Australia's retired sporting superstars.

The Wednesday visit from members of Rugby Australia was part of the 'DreamBIGTime' program - a program to discover local talent from Indigenous community members across Australia with the aim of selecting members to play in the 2024 Rugby 7's Olympic team.

The team from Rugby Australia consisted of former rugby league and union star Andrew Walker, program manager Jarry Hodges, women's 7's player and Commonwealth games silver medallist Dominique Dutoit, Hayley Wilkinson, former Queensland Red's and Australian 7's player Matt Sonter and Matt Cullen.

Police saw the afternoon as an opportunity to partner with the DreamBIGTime program to engage with local Indigenous youths.

A crowd of approximately 40 people attended the football fields where a real clinic was put on.

Local youths absolutely blew police officers and the Rugby Australia team away with their skills and pace.

The afternoon provided a fantastic opportunity to talk to the kids about the benefits of health living, being active and engaging in positive behaviours to show them that the future is theirs and with positive engagement they can achieve anything and become leaders for their community.

Mr Walker said in the 14,000km's that he has travelled, Woorabinda is the only place he'd seen where police and kids have joined together to show true partnership, trust and reconciliation.