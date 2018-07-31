Talented CQ students take performance over the rainbow

THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ: The bright and wonderful costumes of Munchkinland.

THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ: The bright and wonderful costumes of Munchkinland. John Loch

REVIEW: Vanessa Jarrett

From the opening scene to the end, Emmaus College's production of The Wizard of Oz over the weekend was nothing short of fabulous.

Director Joy Philippi and assistant John Loch, stage manager Alison King, and assistant Bruce Collins should all be praised for their marvellous work.

Year 10 student Hanna Bourke played the lead role of Dorothy Gale and performed the beautifully throughout the production.

Her solo of Over the Rainbow was incredible.

Throughout the entire show, her acting was well done and she didn't falter once - but nor did anyone else for that matter.

Her little four legged sidekick Toto was a big hit with the audience too as he stole the show.

Every time he came on stage, he delighted the crowd.

He tottered along behind Dorothy on a lead and played along nicely when he was picked up and carried across stage.

The backdrops, sets and sound effects were phenomenal with so much detail in each one.

The barn and farm in Kansas City looked extremely realistic, and towards the end of the play, it was transformed into the Wizard of Oz's home with a kaleidoscope of neon colours lighting it up.

The set design was under the guidance of Caje Goves and Mike Harald.

In one of the early scenes, the soundtrack to the cyclone hitting Kansas sounded incredibly lifelike as the large gust of wind echoed through the speakers.

The electronic image at the back of the stage of the cyclone spinning around made the audience feel like they were caught in it too.

Sound was by Josh Guilano.

Munchkinland was a beautiful, bright scene as the munchkins dressed in colourful costumes.

A real show stopper was when Meghann Collins arrived on stage as the Good Witch of the East, sitting on a decorated swing hoop.

She floated across stage magically in her glistening costume.

During the course of the performance, Dorothy met her beloved friends one by one.

These were the key scenes I was waiting for and they didn't disappoint.

The scarecrow was first, played by Year 12 student Isaac Burton.

Stuck on a pole in a garden, he was surrounded by crows who were not scared of him.

The sounds from the crows were creepy and made my skin crawl -which was probably what it was intended to do,

The stiff tin man was next, played by Year 12 student William Osborne.

His acting skills in his body parts was well-done as he quite often rusted up and fell over.

While he believes he does not have a heart, he clearly does as Dorothy starts to cry, which will make him rust many times over through the show.

The lion was played by Year 10 student Brady Acutt.

Brady performed the role well as he stuttered his words, chattered his teeth, and shook in his grizzly costume.

I also loved his Wild Forest solo, his voice was deep and bellowing and he had quite a talent rolling his R's.

The costumes all contributed to the show's amazing success.

Colleen O'Donell was costume coordinator and I lost count how many costume changes there was.

The main lead costumes were all well-fitting with Dorothy's trademark checkered blue dress and ruby red slippers.

The tin man was all silver - even his face - and lion was nice and furry with a hairy mane.

Scarecrow was full of straw and made the crowd laugh every time he lost some and had to get stuffed back together.

The lullaby league from Munchkinland were my favourite costumes with their sweet dresses and elf hats.

The costumes of the white doves at the poppy field were also very pretty as they had wings they used in their dance routine.

The dancing, choreographed by Meegan Fox with assistant Caitlin Skinner and guest Cassidy Acutt, was beautifully staged and always in time.

Hours and hours must have gone into practice to get it in sync.

A special mention must to go to Wizard of Oz prop.

The set design and effects of the Wizard of Oz was incredible. John Loch

A big piece, it was equipped with lights and smoke and the sound bellowing out from it commanded everyone's attention.

It was hilarious when Toto ran behind the back and discovered props creator Julie Maher controlling it.

The lighting was fantastic as the spotlight beamed on characters as they performed solos.

It blinked from Oz in a green colour as beams of light flashed across the stage whenever the wicked witch cast a spell.

Lighting design was by Jim Thorgood and the lighting operator was Ian "Boots” Rendell.

The musical director, Alexia Lally, did a great job coordinating the orchestra.

There were all sorts of instruments heard from a flute, trumpet, horn, trombone, violin, cello, bass, reed, oboe, percussion and piano.

They played in the front underneath the stage and barely took a break.

All the family favourites are sung throughout the show from Ding Dong the Witch is Dead, If Only I had a Brain and Follow the Yellow Brick Road.

The vocal director was shared by Emma Girle, Sharnee O'Donnell, and Jacob Goves.

Overall, the show retained the audience's interest and I couldn't take my eyes off the stage.

The high calibre of everything done blew me away, you had to pinch yourself to realise this was a school production.

There are certainly some bright futures ahead for many of the students.

And to quote the show - "Oh, Dorothy, there really is no place like home.”