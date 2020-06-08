Talented duo returns as face of state tourism

SHOWCASE: Rocky duo Thomas Busby and Jeremy Marou, of Busby Marou return as the faces of TEQ’s latest tourism campaign.

ROCKHAMPTON duo Busby Marou are once again putting their musical prowess on display in a campaign set to revive Queensland’s struggling tourism industry.

Tourism and Events Queensland yesterday launched its new campaign ‘Queensland – You’re Good to Go’ in hopes of inspiring residents who typically travel interstate or overseas, to holiday at home.

Thomas Busby and Jeremy Marou previously sound tracked TEQ’s successful ‘Beautiful One Day, Perfect the Next’ campaign.

Mr Marou said the chance to return for the latest tourism campaign was an incredible honour.

“We’re pretty pumped and excited about it all. We’ve had a great relationship with TEQ for the last two years. Obviously to get the renewal, it’s a privilege to be the face of Queensland.”

He added the ability to experience intrastate travel was crucial to helping communities rebuild its economies.

“It’s so important, on so many levels – your overall health, your social wellbeing – but the one thing we can do to support is get out a visit these amazing places.”

“We always seek out local knowledge about the best spots and what to do, so the fact that we can film these ads and put a little back into the tourism industry then why not,” Mr Marou said.

WHAT A SIGHT: Tourism operators hope to fill nine million available accomodation nights between now and September. Picture: Tourism Whitsundays

The campaign will run across a stream of media as it looks to fill nine million accommodation nights available between the mid-year and September school holidays.

It is expected around $1 billion in overnight accommodation revenue will come as a result for the state’s hard hit tourism operators over the next four months.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk celebrated the launch, saying it will contribute to the safeguarding of 230,000 tourism-related jobs.

“In the short term – while community transmission is rife in NSW and Victoria – we can’t open our borders yet.”

“But we can promote intrastate tourism to support local businesses. We live in one of the most beautiful places in the world. Now’s the time to get out and about and capitalise on that.”

While targeted at intrastate travel, the campaign will expand once interstate travel resumes.