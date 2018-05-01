Talented girl takes home win with a grin at Rocky event

THE ROCKHAMPTON Eisteddfod kicked off this week, with hundreds of CQ locals preparing to sing, dance and act their way to the top.

Though only in her second year of competing, seven-year-old Radinka Jayasuriya proved on Tuesday she was one talented girl to watch out for.

Radinka captured the audience in the Australian poem for girls and boys seven-years and under, winning not only the section, but the Jeha Family Trohpy as well.

"I like performing because I like learning the pieces,” she said.

"I liked my poem because it was about a lizard, and I like lizards.”

A student from the Peta Horneman-Wren School of Speech and Drama, Radinka will be competing in two more sections this week.

"My favourite piece is Slinky Malinki, it's about the cat from Hairy Maclary,” she said.

Watching her students compete, Peta said it was "always wonderful” to see her students shine on the stage.

Not only a competition, the Eisteddfod is a gathering of people interested in the arts, who perform to the best of their ability in the hope they will have gained further cultural knowledge and experience.

The Rockhampton Eisteddfod will continue through to June 1, with Speech and Drama, Singing, Dancing and Instrumental sections. Keep an eye out in the The Morning Bulletin for updates and results.