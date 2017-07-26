Talented Girls Grammar student plans rural medical career

STUDY HARD: Rockhampton Girls Grammar's Felicity Weier has been offered a scholarship to study biomedical science at Bond University.

Felicity Weier: Felicity Weier has a scholarship to Bond University.

While many doctors and medical students are reluctant to practice outside urban areas, Felicity is sure her future career will see her return to the land.

Felicity moved to Rockhampton Girls Grammar School from her family's Moura property at the start of last year.

Half-way through Year 12, when many students are still looking to get through QCS testing for the OP, Felicity has been offered a scholarship to Bond University.

If she takes up the offer, Felicity will study biomedical science as an introduction to further medical studies where she hopes to major in radiology.

"I really like the physics involved in medical imaging," she said.

"I'm really interested in how that applies to rural situations.

"They don't have much.

"Moura doesn't have a very big medical facility, so most people have to travel to Theodore for doctor's appointments."

Felicity made the decision to apply to the Gold Coast university after a school presentation.

Although Felicity has applied for several other scholarship programs, it was a weight off her mind to know well before end of year results were released.

"The appeal was the accelerated program, so it is only two years rather than the usual four years," she said.

"I was expecting to wait a lot longer than I did.

"I was relieved because now I have at least one option for when I'm deciding where to go."