Talented jockey set for Rocky return

Michael Hellyer has six rides at the Rockhampton race meeting on Tuesday. Picture: Claire Power

Talented Brisbane jockey Michael Hellyer reappears at Rockhampton’s Callaghan Park TAB seven-race card on Tuesday after a long absence from riding there.

Hellyer, 33, was a regular at the Rockhampton Jockey Club TAB meetings quite some years ago before deciding to concentrate his career on south-east Queensland tracks.

The natural lightweight, Hellyer has become one of SEQ’s busiest jockeys.

It proved a sound decision as in the last week, Hellyer has had 27 race rides as well as competing in five barrier trials at Deagon last Tuesday.

Last Saturday was particularly busy as he rode at both Doomben, Brisbane, and later at the Gold Coast meeting, winning there at Aquis Park on the David Vandyke-trained Boblee.

Hellyer has ridden 662 winners during his career, with the most noteworthy the GR 3 Sunshine Coast Guineas (1600m) winner Baccarat Baby in June 2019.

During his fly-ins to Callaghan Park, he won 33 races on the spacious track and could easily build on that figure on Tuesday.

Hellyer has six rides at the meeting with three trained by Chris Allard as that trainer’s regular rider, Nathan Day, is under suspension.

For the Attard stable, he rides last-start winner Auxin (Race 3 – TAB 1); Karbors (R 6 – TAB 5) and Bering Sea (R 7 – TAB 1).

As well M. Hellyer appears alongside the names of Nick Walsh’s I’m Strolling (R 1 – TAB 10); Zoe Hohn’s Champagne At Dawn (R 4 -TAB 9) and Jamie McConachy’s Eveready (R 5 – TAB 6).

The Walsh stable was successful at Emerald races on Saturday when star western galloper Bollente won a $10K heat of the Battle Of The Bush (1200m) at his first start for the stable.

Bollente, a recent Townsville TAB meeting winner, is an outstanding prospect in the rich $200,000 Battle Of The Bush Final (1200m) run at Eagle Farm on June 26.

Ashley Butler, with four rides at Callaghan Park on Tuesday, won on Bollente at Emerald on Saturday as well as the in-form Zoe Hohn-trained Ruffin’ It.

Two Rockhampton female apprentice jockeys, Tahlia Fenlon and Alisha Donald, made their riding debuts last Saturday at centres wide apart.

Fenlon, indentured to Fred Smith, rode two second placegetters at Pioneer Park, Emerald, while trainer Tim Cook provided his apprentice Donald with a third placegetter on Jink and Jive at Home Hill.

At Perth’s Belmont races last Saturday, the Rockhampton Jockey Club’s Winter Racing Carnival guest jockey and ambassador William Pike rode a treble of winners.

Pike will ride at the Rocky Newmarket race meeting on Friday, July 9, as well as the Rocky Cup races on Saturday, July 10.

The announcement of his presence in Rockhampton for the duration of a week, where he will be the attraction at the social functions and races, has caused unprecedented response for the long-running carnival.

The next race meeting at Callaghan Park after Tuesday will be on Tuesday, June 1.