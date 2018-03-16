Talented Tia scores leading role with Capricorn Claws

Tia Konui has been named captain of the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Claws for the 2018 season.

NETBALL: Tia Konui says she is "proud and excited” to captain the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Claws in season 2018.

The talented goal attack has landed the ultimate role in her sixth year with the Queensland State Netball League team.

She is joined in the leadership group by Rockhampton's Rebecca Hall and Emerald's Courtney Wheeler.

The trio will put their leadership skills to the test this weekend when the Claws head to Mackay for two trial games against the Whitsunday Sharks.

Konui said she was impressed with how the new-look Claws squad was coming together with the season start six weeks away.

"We've got a few experienced players but there are a lot of new faces this year,” she said.

"I'm really looking forward to leading the young players into what will be a new experience and it's great to have Bec and Courtney there as well.”

The Claws will play three games a weekend each month in the QSNL season, with their first games in Townsville on April 28-29 and the final round in Mackay on July 21-22.

Claws coach Zoe Seibold said the team looked good in a practice run against a combined Frenchville outfit last weekend in preparation for this weekend's trials.

"These games are helping us determine our best combinations and identify areas we need to work on and get right before the competition proper starts,” she said.

"We will be focusing on our defence and just bringing the ball down and having good attacking play and nice feeds into our shooters.”

Seibold said the three members of the leadership group were "standouts” in performance and player engagement, and were highly regarded by their peers.

"I'm confident they will be successful in instilling the values we're focusing on this season, creating a really positive culture within the group and keeping the girls motivated,” she said.

"We're heading in the right direction and it's been a group-wide effort.

"There's not one single player who hasn't given 100 per cent so far. Everyone is determined to do the best they can.

"The culture we have created is the thing I'm most proud of.

"There's a great vibe and a really positive feel among the girls and that's definitely something we want to maintain through the whole season.”