Talented Yeppoon musician goes on tour with Aussie star

Shayla Bulloch
and Shayla Bulloch | 17th Aug 2017 3:10 PM
Local talent Will Hearn is a part of CQU Legend and the Locals tour visiting towns all over Queensland.
Local talent Will Hearn is a part of CQU Legend and the Locals tour visiting towns all over Queensland. Shayla Bulloch

WILL Hearn dreams of a career in music, but unlike many others he doesn't crave the fame and fortune.

The 19-year-old Yeppoon talent reduced his crowd to tears over the weekend and said as long as his music connected with people then he'd be fulfilled.

It was this humble attitude paired with his talented folk music that prompted creator of CQU Legends and the Locals tour, Kate Schlick, to invite Will to be the supporting act for Aussie country-music star Sara Storer.

The annual Queensland tour features an iconic music legend touring regional towns to connect with the community through music.

Will said he was amazed when he got the call to be involved as a support act.

"We go to each country town and play songs with their choirs or individuals," Will said.

"It's all about expressing ourselves through music and aiming to help people live more fulfilling lives."

 

Will Hearn performing at Lure Living.
Will Hearn performing at Lure Living. Shayla Bulloch

The tour will visit five QLD towns and Will said he would get to play some of his original music along the way.

"I use my guitar, loop pedal and my stomp box in performances as well as loop my voice over instruments," he said.

"I'm feeling pretty amazing, I'm doing exactly what I love to do and when people vibe with that it makes me happy."

Will has played gigs all over the region and most recently performed at The Village Festival alongside his mum and some special guests.

He said harmonising with Trent White, a traditional Durrumbul man, was a truly special moment for him at the festival.

It was reported the audience was even reduced to tears.

"Being able to connect with people on that level is the greatest thing I get out of performing," he said.

Will credited his mum and dad as major influences in encouraging him along his music journey as well as his girlfriend.

"I have heaps of amazing people and friends in my life who support me and I'm so grateful for them," he said.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  cqu legend and the locals music sara storer tour will hearn

