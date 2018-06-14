Talented young Capras earn Central Crows selection

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Central Crows junior rep teams this year include 31 CQ Capras players, the highest representation yet from the region.

The Crows teams, to compete at the state junior championships in July in Mackay, were selected following the two-day Junior Central Carnival in Chinchilla.

The Capras fielded teams in the five age divisions - under-13, under-14 and under-16 boys and under-14 and under-16 girls.

The under-14 boys went through the carnival undefeated, scoring convincing wins over the South West Mustangs, the Wide Bay Bulls and the Sunshine Coast Falcons to claim the Rex Zeeman Shield.

Capras under-13 manager Michael Fletcher said it was an impressive performance.

"There were only seven players returning from last year and they showed some real character to get on top of all the competing sides with some very good defence and flair in attack,” he said.

"They were rewarded with eight players in the Central Crows side.”

The CQ Capras under-13 boys. CONTRIBUTED

Fletcher said the under-13 boys showed a real maturity after losing an opening tight game against the Mustangs.

"They came back to beat a very big Wide bay side that afternoon and after a slow start on the Sunday morning were able to defeat Sunshine Coast.

"Eight of their players were selected in the under-13 Central Crows development side that will go into camp in September and attend the Q- Cup grand final as part of that trip.”

The under-16 boys held their own at the carnival despite losing three players to injury in their first games.

"They then defeated Wide Bay, finishing the game with 13 players,” Fletcher said. "Day two was a tough encounter against a big and physical Sunshine Coast side and they again got a couple of injures.”

Fletcher said the under-14 girls put in a strong showing, scoring two wins on the opening day but going down to eventual winners, the Sunshine Coast, on the second day.

The CQ Capras under-14 girls. CONTRIBUTED

The under-16 girls battled hard, scoring one win from their three games.

Fletcher said this was the best representation for CQ since the inception of the Crows trials three years ago.

"It goes to show that the junior programs the CQ Capras have put into place in Rockhampton, Central Highlands and Gladstone are starting to provide good pathways for the junior boys and girls teams in the region and last weekend was proof of that,” he said.

Capras CEO Peter White thanked all those involved, in particular the coaching staff.

"We are also grateful that the teams were able to take part in a weekend training camp at Emmaus College prior to the competition,” he said.

"Funding from our naming rights sponsor, The LCR Group, assists greatly with costs associated with the camp which by all reports helped immensely with the teams' preparation.”

