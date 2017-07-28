27°
News

Talks positive on Cap Coast container refund plan

Trish Bowman | 28th Jul 2017 9:00 AM
MP's Pat Weir (Deputy Chair), Chair Joe Kelly and Julieanne Gilbert at the Parliamentary committee meeting
MP's Pat Weir (Deputy Chair), Chair Joe Kelly and Julieanne Gilbert at the Parliamentary committee meeting Trish Bowman

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

QUEENSLAND Parliament's Agriculture and Environment Committee travelled to Yeppoon yesterday to hold a public roundtable meeting about banning single use plastic bags and the introduction of a container refund initiative that would see less waste in landfill throughout the state.

The initiative began on the Capricorn Coast five years ago when Jo Stoyel and Flavia Santamaria founded the Livingstone Plastic Free group under the Capricorn Coast Ratepayers wing.

The group has since grown and pushed the initiative all the way to Parliament with two petitions asking for change.

Ms Stoyel said the community, including the business community, Livingstone Shire Council and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga had been supportive of the initiative from the beginning.

"This initiative is about protecting our environment, creating industry by production of reuseable bags and creating infrastructure, which means jobs for our region,” Ms Stoyel said.

"Central Queensland is the perfect location to set up production of reuseable bags and products such as park benches using recycled waste products.

"This would be a win for everyone, we need only to educate the community about the benefits. We can create industry and jobs, offer opportunities for community groups and protect our environment.”

The committee heard the local community's views on legislation that would introduce a lightweight plastic shopping bag ban and a container refund scheme for recycling beverage containers.

The legislation would also amend laws relating to End of Waste Codes.

Committee chair and Member for Greenslopes, Joe Kelly acknowledged the Livingstone Shire community's support for the protection of the natural environment.

He noted that community groups had pushed for a plastic bag ban and a cash for containers scheme for some years.

"The Livingstone Shire community has made a strong statement of its desire to reduce plastic pollution in Queensland. Local residents have participated in litter cleaning from the beach, shown support for groups such as Plastic Bag Free Livingstone and gathered to support a cash for containers scheme,” he said.

"The proposed legislation will reduce the amount of litter in the environment and increase recycling.

"It will also create opportunities for community and social groups to earn revenue through the container refund scheme.

"The roundtable meeting provided an opportunity for the committee to consider the potential impacts of the proposed law on the Yeppoon community.

"A range of stakeholders were involved from local government, environmental and business groups, local business, community organisations and members of the local community. The meeting was an opportunity for these stakeholders to attend and discuss their views.”

The committee is due to report to the Queensland Parliament by Friday, August 11.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Croc fears bite at site earmarked for $70K spruce-up

Croc fears bite at site earmarked for $70K spruce-up

Resident concerned by crocodile sightings at Gracemere

Oversupply of Rocky homes good news for renters

Noel Livingston, Professionals Livingston and Molloy Real Estate for Property Matters. Photo Janie Kayes / The Morning Bulletin ROK050111noel-jk1

Rocky rental vacancies highest of all Qld regional centres

Man bashes girlfriend, encourages mate to join in

Rockhampton man's deplorable domestic violence attack

Anti-Adani revolt shows split on coal

LOCALLY SOURCED: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Adani's Jeyakumar Janakaraj.

LABOR has rejected three anti-Adani motions

Local Partners

Aurizon delivers good news to CQ

AURIZON, Australia's largest rail-based transport business, has delivered good news to five Central Queensland local community groups and charities.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Bachelor contestant is a Bowen Basin mine worker

Cobie on the job at a Moranbah mine site and dressed up for a night on the town

You could see Bachelor contestant working at a Moranbah mine

BREAKING: Busby Marou land gig with one of world's music icons

Busby Marou in Rockhampton.

The group will play in Cairns, Mackay and Wollongong in September

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Princess Diana: How an Aussie's story made her cry

The Country Fire Service volunteer had been caught in the raging inferno that killed 75 people and became known as the Ash Wednesday bushfires.

Jonathan LaPaglia takes you inside Australian Survivor s2

Jonathan LaPaglia in a scene from season two of Australian Survivor.

Strategy plays key role as castaways seek to make savvy moves.

Bachelor Recap: Matty’s stunning public rejection

Chic.

Last night we saw humiliation at its best

NZ anchor drops F-bomb live on air

Veteran news anchor Eric Young has been caught uttering an expletive.

Veteran NZ newsreader swears on live television

The Block's family home rescue mission

Scott Cam hosts the TV series The Block.

Reno show's new concept proves its biggest challenge to date.

Angelina Jolie 4.0: Is anyone buying this?

Angelina Jolie, master media manipulator, is back.

Love The Bachelor and a feminist? Sorry, you can't be both

These 22 women trying to win Matty's heart... but at what cost? (Pic: Channel 10)

Tans will be sprayed. Roses will be distributed. Tears will be shed.

Two Levels of Amazing Comfort

345 Hobler Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 5 2 4 $428,000

This large home offers you and your family two levels of amazing space and has been designed for comfort and privacy throughout. You will fall in love with the...

CENTRAL LIFESTYLE!

23 Ingram Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 4 1 3 $264,000

Every detail has been thought of including room for DADS TOYS in the rear shed and mums garden under the large shady trees. This home has been in the family for...

Must Be Sold

373 Browns Lane, Bungundarra 4703

5 1 5 $539,000

Meander past the fruit trees, over the creek, up the graded driveway and be greeted by stunning mountain views that will win your heart. Enjoy the benefits of...

WHAT A TRANSFORMATION !!!

5 Machafer Street, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 1 1 $290,000

This needs to be seen to be believed - This PERFECT family retreat inconspicuously awaits your inspection… - FOUR Bedrooms, low maintenance - BIG BEAUTIFUL...

Superior Luxury Living - Stunning Executive Home With Amazing Views -$579,000!

38 Laird Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $579,000

What a sensational executive home in a fantastic elevated location, on 851m2, in the highly sought after Cascade Gardens Estate. You'll love the stunning skillion...

Prestige Home with Panoramic Sweeping Views

11 Murlay Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 5 3 3 $895,000

This is a remarkable property with luxury, elegance, and first class design. Enjoy 3 levels of opulent living with expansive views of Rockhampton and the...

Lot 42 Foxglove Avenue, Norman Gardens

17 (Lot 42) Foxglove Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

Residential Land Located in the well maintained Estate of Forest Park in Norman Gardens ... $176,900

Located in the well maintained Estate of Forest Park in Norman Gardens is Lot 42, a well-proportioned 805m2 home site ready for you to build your dream home on...

Fully Renovated and Absolutely Immaculate

105 Rickart Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 1 2 $349,000

From the moment you lay eyes on this home you will realise it's something special. Entering the front door you will be greeted by rich, polished timber floors...

Escape to The Country with 5 Acres, Large Home and a Shed

24 Rhys Avenue, The Caves 4702

House 4 2 6 $519,000

Making the decision to move out of town to an acreage property is becoming a high priority these days with young families. This large 4 bedroom lowset brick home...

Immaculate and Superbly Presented Executive Low Set Brick

27 Cedar Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $439,000

This exquisite 4 bedroom brick home sets itself apart from the others. Parents will be in awe of the enormous master suite. The second bedroom could easily be...

What your money can buy: Mackay versus Brisbane in the property market

More people are testing the property market in Mackay.

There is certainly some value in the market

Prominent Rocky petrol station up for sale

Rockhampton Puma petrol station on Queen Elizabeth Drive.

"Rockhampton is a booming commercial hub”

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction