Talks positive on Cap Coast container refund plan

QUEENSLAND Parliament's Agriculture and Environment Committee travelled to Yeppoon yesterday to hold a public roundtable meeting about banning single use plastic bags and the introduction of a container refund initiative that would see less waste in landfill throughout the state.

The initiative began on the Capricorn Coast five years ago when Jo Stoyel and Flavia Santamaria founded the Livingstone Plastic Free group under the Capricorn Coast Ratepayers wing.

The group has since grown and pushed the initiative all the way to Parliament with two petitions asking for change.

Ms Stoyel said the community, including the business community, Livingstone Shire Council and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga had been supportive of the initiative from the beginning.

"This initiative is about protecting our environment, creating industry by production of reuseable bags and creating infrastructure, which means jobs for our region,” Ms Stoyel said.

"Central Queensland is the perfect location to set up production of reuseable bags and products such as park benches using recycled waste products.

"This would be a win for everyone, we need only to educate the community about the benefits. We can create industry and jobs, offer opportunities for community groups and protect our environment.”

The committee heard the local community's views on legislation that would introduce a lightweight plastic shopping bag ban and a container refund scheme for recycling beverage containers.

The legislation would also amend laws relating to End of Waste Codes.

Committee chair and Member for Greenslopes, Joe Kelly acknowledged the Livingstone Shire community's support for the protection of the natural environment.

He noted that community groups had pushed for a plastic bag ban and a cash for containers scheme for some years.

"The Livingstone Shire community has made a strong statement of its desire to reduce plastic pollution in Queensland. Local residents have participated in litter cleaning from the beach, shown support for groups such as Plastic Bag Free Livingstone and gathered to support a cash for containers scheme,” he said.

"The proposed legislation will reduce the amount of litter in the environment and increase recycling.

"It will also create opportunities for community and social groups to earn revenue through the container refund scheme.

"The roundtable meeting provided an opportunity for the committee to consider the potential impacts of the proposed law on the Yeppoon community.

"A range of stakeholders were involved from local government, environmental and business groups, local business, community organisations and members of the local community. The meeting was an opportunity for these stakeholders to attend and discuss their views.”

The committee is due to report to the Queensland Parliament by Friday, August 11.