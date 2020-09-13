The one rule for Bennett’s return to Broncos

Wayne Bennett’s return to the Broncos should come with a condition

If the Brisbane Broncos are seriously considering bringing Wayne Bennett back to the club then they must have one rule.

He cannot be involved with the coaching of the NRL team.

Bennett has been linked with a possible return to Red Hill next year in a coaching director type of role following the departure of Anthony Seibold.

But it will not work.

I have no problem with Bennett returning for a third stint at the Broncos if the club decides he is the right man to help them rebuild.

No one knows the Broncos better than Wayne. He has spent 25 years of his life involved with the club and coached all six Brisbane premierships.

But there is no way he can take up a job where he sits over the top of the new head coach and analyses their every move.

Wayne would have never accepted someone doing that to him and it isn't fair for him to do the same to the Broncos' new coach.

Phil Gould is the sharpest mind in the NRL. There is no one smarter in the game.

But at Penrith he proved you cannot have two strong figures trying to coach a team.

First it was coach Ivan Cleary that was let go after apparently becoming "tired".

Then Anthony Griffin was punted with Penrith in the finals mix after his relationship with Gould deteriorated.

Despite Gould's intelligence, it was just too difficult a situation to make work.

Immortal Mal Meninga is in a performance and culture role at the Gold Coast Titans but the team belongs to coach Justin Holbrook.

Holbrook would bounce ideas off Meninga but at the end of the day the coach is responsible for the team's results and must have the final say in decisions.

Trent Robinson runs the Roosters. Craig Bellamy is in charge of the Storm. Everyone knows who the boss is.

The next coach of the Brisbane Broncos will be under immense pressure to turn the club around and doesn't need Bennett breathing down their neck.

As soon as the team hits a rough patch, which usually happens, the whispers will get louder about Bennett taking over as coach.

It would add another level of scrutiny to a club already under pressure.

Wayne could make a positive impact at the Broncos in a role where he looks at pathways, junior development and recruitment, handles media and club relationships.

He could act as a sounding board for the new coach and a mentor for players that need guidance.

Wayne's positives could counter the shortcomings of a lesser-experienced coach.

But when it comes to coaching the team that should remain the responsibility of the new head coach and the support staff he assembles.

Wayne would have never worked under a coaching director so he shouldn't expect someone to sit below him.

