Tamara's Asia Pacific passion in spotlight

AWARD NOMINEE: Tamara Richardson has reached the semi-finals of the Queensland Young Achiever Awards.

TAMARA Richardson is a voice for youth all over the Asia Pacific region.

Tamara, an undergraduate science student, is one of four Rockhampton residents who have reached the semi-finals of the Queensland Young Achiever Awards.

Tamara is being recognised for her work promoting access to cultural education in the Asia Pacific region.

Tamara is an elected student member of the University of Queensland's Academic Board and an appointed Associate of the UNESCO Chair in Intercultural & Inter-religious Relations, Asia Pacific.

In 2016, she was selected as the Australian representative to the UNESCO Asia Pacific Youth Dialogue in Chengdu, China.

It was here the need for a regional platform which would break down transnational communication barriers and promote understanding of culture and heritage across the Asia Pacific was identified.

As a result, Tamara founded regional youth-led platform PACE48.

She is now a semi-finalist in the Access Community Services & Multicultural Youth Queensland (MyQ) Cultural Diversity Award.

The award honours the achievements of young people who have made outstanding contributions to advancing cultural diversity in their community.

In her role as leader of PACE 48, she continues to push for greater regional corporation and youth engagement by addressing youth social development, positive peace, cross cultural relations and access to quality cultural education, including indigenous languages and engaging rural youth voices across the Asia Pacific.

The finalists of the Access Community Services & Multicultural Youth Queensland (MyQ) Cultural Diversity Award will be determined on March 8.