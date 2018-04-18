Tambo to Paris: Mum's trip of a lifetime for eco bag pitch

CAILYN'S CRAFTY CREATIONS: Cailyn at her sewing desk, where all her creations are born.

SITTING from her sewing desk at a rural property near Tambo, Cailyn Muntelwit is still reeling from being in Paris just a few weeks ago.

Last year, the mum of 19-month old son Lachlan, started up a small online business selling PVC vinyl bags.

To get some guidance and learn about how she could expand her business, Cailyn headed to a 'Women's Start Up Weekend Outback' in Longreach.

"It's important to have access to that, there are so many wives that would love to start a business but they don't know how,” she said.

Working with mentors who helped Cailyn determine if her business had the ability to be marketed, created and generated a profit, Cailyn pitched a business idea to investors and a board of judges who voted for the best idea- and she won.

Cailyn received a trip to Paris to attend the Global Start-up Weekend Women, with women from 22 cities who all shared their business ideas.

The 29-year-old grew up on properties around Queensland and has spent the last few years moving between areas around Central Queensland including Emerald, Marlborough, Capella and Nebo, with her partner Frank.

Having grown up on the land, going to Paris was a whirlwind she was still recovering from.

"I'd never travelled internationally before, I didn't even have a passport and I was going in three weeks,” she said.

"It didn't feel real until I was on the plane leaving Australia.”

Being in Paris and learning business skills was an experience Cailyn said she couldn't measure.

"I met so many people and mentors that I would have never had the opportunity to meet and tap into their resources,” Cailyn said.

"You can't put a value on it. When you are in the city, you can access other entrepreneurs and investors, here rurally we don't have access and we don't get that.

Without that we have nothing to help us build a business.”

For the business pitch, Cailyn needed to introduce a new product she hadn't sold before.

"My new idea was a reusable shopping bag made out of PVC vinyl and I launched that,” she said,

"With the plastic bags being phased out, it all linked up.”

Starting her business was something that came out of the blue in March last year.

"I just made myself a nappy bag, I couldn't find anything tough enough for our lifestyle,” Cailyn said.

"We already had the machine and some leftover PVC vinyl, I thought I would just make it.

"Other people saw it and thought it was a great idea and I branched out and did some other designs.”

Her idea has grown to be a full-time business.

"It has so much potential to be so much bigger than it is, but I don't have the time being a mum and everything else going in our lives,” Cailyn said.

Her products have been shared across rural Queensland and have been posted as far as Western Australia and Darwin.